Key pitching injury will keep key starter off Red Sox Wild Card roster

An elbow injury will keep Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito off of the team’s playoff roster for the Wild Card round.

Alex Barth
TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lucas Giolito #54 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Cole Burston/Getty Images

As the Boston Red Sox get ready for their first playoff action in four years, they'll do so without one of their top starting pitchers. On Monday, manager Alex Cora announced Lucas Giolito won't be on the team's roster for their American League Wild Card Series with the New York Yankees, due to an elbow injury.

"He has been battling with his elbow the last few days," Cora told reporters. "Today, he went to see Dr. [Jeffrey] Dugas. Hopefully, it’s nothing major, but he won’t be ready for this one.”

Dugas is an orthopedic surgeon based out of the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He handled Giolito's surgery when he suffered an elbow injury in the spring of 2024.

Losing Giolito for any period of time would be a blow to the Red Sox pitching staff. He's been a fixture in their rotation this year, as one of only three pitchers still on the roster to start more than 11 games this season (Walker Buehler started 22 before being designated for assignment in late August).

In his 26 starts Giolito went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in the regular season. He last pitched this past Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one run in 4.2 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. He threw 98 pitches in that game.

Now the Red Sox will be without him for at least their Wild Card series against the New York Yankees. Cora told reporters that Cy Young contender Garrett Crochet will start the series opener on Tuesday night, with Brayan Bello getting Game 2.

Meanwhile, he added that the team still hasn't decided on what to do for a potential Game 3, but did mention "we've got some kids over there that have started lately." That could include Payton Tolle, Kyle Harrison, or Connelly Early - three young pitchers who got opportunities to start games for the Red Sox after the All-Star break.

Of course, the Red Sox need to get to a Game 3 for this to become relevant. They'll get the series started on Tuesday night, with a scheduled 6:00 p.m. ET first pitch from Yankee Stadium.

Boston Red Sox
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
