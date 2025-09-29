LISTEN LIVE

Jayson Tatum reveals he’s already doing basketball activity in new video

Tatum is already posting videos of himself in uniform doing various basketball things, as he recovers from his Achilles injury.

Matt Dolloff

Jayson Tatum is already back on the court, in uniform, doing basketball things.

Granted, that does not -- to be clear, I repeat, it DOES NOT -- mean that Tatum is any closer to returning to real, actual basketball games for the Boston Celtics. His recovery from an Achilles tendon tear remains a long one, that could indeed stretch throughout the coming season. But it's certainly quite a promising sign that Tatum is moving around on a court and jumping up and down on that leg.

You can see Tatum's progression in the above video, which he posted on his own YouTube channel. The basketball stuff starts at 5:16. You can see him doing basic drills, taking free-throw-type shots, and even some light jumping.

Tatum definitely seems like he's still a long way away from putting all those things together and exerting at 100%. But it's safe to say that few expected to see him looking this good this early, before Celtics training camp even began.

That tips off on Monday, by the way, as the Celtics will hold their annual media day at Auerbach Center and begin their preparation for the season. There's a lot riding on Jaylen Brown as the top guy with Tatum out, but the C's should still be a competitive squad in a weak Eastern Conference with Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard leading the way.

As for Tatum, this video will give hope that he could return at some point during the regular season, or even the playoffs. But patience is still a virtue with the most important star in town.

Jayson Tatum
Matt Dolloff
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
