Bruins continue preseason with shootout loss to Flyers

If Monday night's preseason tilt at TD Garden was a dress rehearsal of sorts for the Bruins — and the veteran-heavy lineup thrown out there by Marco Sturm seemed to indicate that — there's no doubt that the Bruins are looking forward to turning the page and getting a do-over with the real thing next week.

Held to just 15 shots through 65 minutes of play against the Flyers' obvious 'B' team, and then going 0-for-3 in the shootout, the Bruins just never seemed to get things going in what finished as a 3-2 shootout loss to Philly.

“I thought in the first period, our brains, our hands, [and] our feet were just a step behind," Sturm said following the loss. "We didn’t play fast. It was just a little bit too slow, the flow was missing, I thought, especially in the first 40 minutes.

"Structurally, yes, it was good, but we just have to connect faster.”

On the board with just five shots in the opening 20 minutes of play, the Bruins did not break through until the 16:46 mark of the second period, when Sean Kuraly tipped home a David Pastrnak pass to beat ex-Bruins netminder Dan Vladar.

Speaking after the loss, Kuraly admitted that it takes half a brain to know that Pastrnak can do some special things out there, and that he took advantage of it.

Pastrnak, meanwhile, finished his 2025 preseason debut with an assist, two shots, four hits, and was on the ice for both of the Black and Gold's goals.

"It’s been a long summer, so today was a perfect reminder of how much I love the game and enjoy it," Pastrnak, who began camp dealing with some knee tenditiis, said. "When I feel like I did today, I know I can do a lot of things."

Down by one after 40 following a last-minute goal by Philly's Rodrigo Abols in the second period, the Bruins tied things up in the third period on Morgan Geekie's second goal of the preseason, and off a feed from Elias Lindholm.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman was given the full start in what also was his preseason debut, and turned aside 20 of 22 shots faced.

“It was not easy for [Swayman], I gotta say," Sturm said. "First of all, we’re in week two [of the preseason] and he still didn’t play a game yet. First one is always the toughest one. In the third, he got better, especially in overtime, he got more comfortable. So he’s just gonna get better.”

As a team, the Bruins missed a staggering 23 shots (compared to just six missed shots by the Flyers), while Tanner Jeannot and Billy Sweezey paced the Bruins with five hits each. Elsewhere on the B's roster, Nikita Zadorov finished with a team-leading three blocks, including two big blocks on an overtime penalty kill.