Stefon Diggs still sees room to grow after first big game with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

In Sunday's 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers, Stefon Diggs had his first big game for the Patriots. Diggs caught six passes for 101 yards - his 37th career 100-plus yard game and first in New England.

This is the kind of game Patriots fans hoped to see when Diggs signed with the team back in March. The team inked 31-year-old to a three-year deal that includes $26 million in guaranteed money, hoping to find the coverage-dictating receiver they've been lacking in recent years.

However, it was hardly guaranteed Diggs would be that player. Not only is his age a factor, but he suffered a torn ACL in late October last year.

Diggs was able to come back from the ACL quickly, fully participating in training camp. As the season started though it still seemed like there may be a bit of a feeling out process. While Diggs did lead all Patriots wide receivers in catches heading into Sunday his production was modest, with 13 catches for 112 yards.

Against the Panthers Diggs not only looked to be more comfortable, but his role expanded as well. He played a season-high 63.2% of the team's offensive snaps, featuring more and more as the true slot receiver. At least for one week, those adjustments paid off.

There's also the matter of Diggs getting more comfortable in the Patriots' offense. In that regard Diggs may just be scratching the surface, based on an answer he gave postgame when asked how comfortable he is in this system.

"Five out of 10," Diggs explained. "You know, take it with a grain of salt. Obviously having success is not - it's week to week. It's been a slow ramp up or build up that I didn't even notice through these past four weeks."

"For me, I just take it with a grain of salt. Being comfortable is, I guess it's a state of mind, because I still got to study, I still got to flip the pages, I still got to grind," he continued. "So being comfortable in the offense is like - you're making your coach comfortable. You're making plays, you're getting open, you showing that you know what to do on a consistent basis, and you're making plays for your quarterback. I think it helps everybody out. So for me, I just say five out of 10, because you never want to get too comfortable."

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a strong history of continually evolving his offense as the season goes on. If Diggs proves to be a player he can trust, look for his role continue to grow.

One person Diggs does seem to be making comfortable - his quarterback.

"He looked a little faster than I thought. He looked pretty fast," Drake Maye said after the game with a laugh. "I think he's just going to keep getting more comfortable. Shoot, he's a great player with the ball in his hands. He's a great leader on this team. He's great with the energy, being positive, and glad he's a Patriot."

As Diggs looks to build on this performance, he'll do so in a familiar environment. The Patriots visit his former team - the Buffalo Bills - on Monday Night Football next week.