Red Sox to play Yankees in wild card round

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 14: Boston Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster holds up a sign after a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

For the first time in four years, the Red Sox are going to the MLB postseason.

And they'll begin their postseason the same way they did back in 2021, too, as the Red Sox will play the Yankees in the American League's wild card round.

The latest playoff installment of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry became official Sunday by way of Toronto's blowout win over the Rays in the regular season finale, and with Toronto holding the tiebreaker over the Yankees, giving the Blue Jays their first American League East title since 2015 and a bye into the ALDS.

No strangers to one another as divisional foes, the Red Sox and Yankees went head-to-head 13 times during the 2025 season, with the Sox coming out victorious in nine of those 13 games. The Red Sox were especially strong in the Bronx, with a 5-2 record at Yankee Stadium this season, and with Alex Cora's club winning three of four in their last trip to New York back in late August.

And that last note is important if only because the Red Sox will play the entirety of this upcoming playoff series in New York, as the Yankees finished above the Red Sox as the top wild card in the American League.

But while the Red Sox went through their share of struggles (and have since losing Roman Anthony to injury), the Yankees turned it on in the month of September, with an 18-7 record to close out their year. That hot month also included the Yanks coming to Boston and taking two of three from the Red Sox, with Boston narrowly avoiding a three-game sweep. Aaron Boone's club is also entering the postseason with a seven-game home win streak to their name.