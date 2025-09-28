Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a blowout win over the Panthers?

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots signals at the line against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025. (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots enjoyed their most dominant win in years Sunday at Gillette Stadium, crushing the Carolina Panthers by a 42-13 final. Bryce Young led the Panthers down the field for an opening-drive touchdown that put his team up 6-0, then the Patriots scored 42 unanswered points. Drake Maye caught fire after a three-and-out on the Patriots' first drive, while Young struggled for the rest of the game.

It's hard to come up with too many "down" performances in a win as convincing as this. With that in mind, here are a few superlatives to highlight, plus a few nitpicks in a blowout win...

UP: QB Drake Maye

The truly great franchise quarterbacks marry the simple with the spectacular, which is typically a winning formula. But in the absence of needing a spectacle, just a solid, smart performance is often good enough to lead your team to victory. Maye was the latter example Sunday, an efficient 14-for-17 (82.4%) for 203 yards and two touchdown passes, good for a near-perfect 155.6 passer rating.

Maye and the Patriots offense mostly emphasized short passes in this one, and it proved effective, as they racked up yards after the catch. But Maye also completed three deep passes for at least 22 yards each, as Stefon Diggs (more on him below) came alive as a weapon for him down the field. But, just like his Week 2 performance in Miami, Maye won this game with his efficiency, ball security, and decision-making.

If he plays like this in Buffalo in Week 5, he could give the Patriots a chance to be surprisingly competitive against the Bills. It's hard to envision Maye stacking two wins together in that spot, but it would be nice to see him put together a game deserving of a W.

DOWN: LB Christian Elliss

Elliss' coverage woes continued on the Panthers' opening touchdown drive. Again he ceded snaps to Jack Gibbens, as his grip on a starting job continues to slip. Nine tackles won't make Elliss' day look much better, as he was one of the few Patriots to have issues on the field, if only for one ugly drive.

UP: CB/PR Marcus Jones

Jones sparked the Patriots on his first punt return of the game, taking it 87 yards to the house for a touchdown to give them the lead. They never looked back from there. Jones ended up setting new single-game franchise records for punt return yards (167) and punt return yard average (55.7), as he added a 61-yard punt return that helped set up the Pats' fourth touchdown of the game.

The fourth-year pro has also been solid in coverage, and has been one of the best tacklers on the defense, regardless of position. Jones' Week 4 breakout on special teams reminded everyone the kind of threat he is with the ball in his hands.

DOWN: CB Carlton Davis III

Davis' first official game as the Patriots' No. 2 cornerback, as Christian Gonzalez returned, was shaky. He got too handsy with Tet McMillan for a pair of penalties, which gave the Panthers fresh sets of downs. Head coach Mike Vrabel has generally seemed willing to live with the penalties, to this point in the season, so maybe this is no big deal to him or the team. But Davis will have to hope he doesn't get flagged at inopportune times against better opponents.

UP: WR Stefon Diggs

Safe to say that was Diggs' best game as a Patriot. Diggs caught 6 of 7 targets for 101 yards, leading the way among the skill players. And that's how it should be. Diggs showed that he's still capable of explosive plays down the field, and also of producing at a high volume. The hope is now that Diggs can build on this game, and continue to emerge as a game-breaking threat for Maye and the Patriots offense.

Stefon Diggs (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

DOWN: WR DeMario Douglas

A rare one for Ups & Downs: Douglas gets a "down" for what he did not do, which is play all that much. His eight offensive snaps were the lowest of any skill position player, as Diggs got more involved and even rookie Kyle Williams (14 snaps) out-snapped him. Douglas is being de-emphasized in the passing game after repeated bouts with sloppy execution. It's holding him back, considering his physical gifts.