Patriots-Panthers: Tom Brady’s Most Underrated Super Bowl

There are very few resumes in NFL history that adequately compare to that of Tom Brady.

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is, of course, the all-time leader in Super Bowl victories with seven, with at least five of those contests becoming instant classics as soon as the scoreboard showed zeros. With such an excellent catalogue of wins, fans are divided over which of Brady's championship performances were his and New England's best.

Super Bowl XLIX, when Brady led the Pats to a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback against the Seattle Seahawks before the iconic goal-line interception saved the championship for New England, immediately comes to mind. For most teams, that victory would be their best by a long shot, but Brady's iconic comeback in Super Bowl LI is just as recognizable. Coming back from a 28-3 deficit is something most teams could only dream of in any setting, much less in the biggest sporting event in North America.

However, those fantastic games have led to one of Brady's best games flying under the radar. Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers was not only one of the best games ever played by a Patriots team, but one that holds special significance in the organization's history.

Before the Game

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

The buildup to Super Bowl XXXVIII was marked by the matchup of defenses. New England finished the regular season with the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense at just 14.9 points allowed per game. The Panthers, meanwhile, had reached the big game on the strength of an excellent defensive unit led by All-Pro defensive end Julius Peppers, a future Hall of Fame inductee.

Even facing such a stingy defense, Brady and the Patriots entered the game as 7-point favorites, a notable edge in any Super Bowl. The Panthers were expected to struggle mightily when their offense had the ball, as quarterback Jake Delhomme had only had a mediocre season to pair with a middling rushing attack. For a time, it appeared that would be the case -- before both quarterbacks opened things up.

The First Half

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

New England's special teams unit nearly helped the Patriots get on the board as soon as the game started. The Panthers received the ball and proceeded to go three-and-out, leading to an early punt that was returned by Troy Brown to midfield. However, a 31-yard attempt from New England legend Adam Vinatieri missed the mark, setting the stage for a long, drawn-out first quarter that saw a total of six punts.

That scoreless streak continued well into the second quarter, with Brady struggling to find any sort of rhythm in the pocket while the running game was consistently bottled up by Carolina's excellent defensive line. Finally, New England's defense provided a gasp of life when Delhomme was strip-sacked with five minutes to go in the half. Defensive tackle Richard Seymour fell on it, giving the Patriots a short field that allowed Brady to throw the game's first touchdown to wide receiver Deion Branch.

The Panthers countered with a Delhomme touchdown to receiver Steve Smith, but New England got into the end zone once more before halftime, carrying a 14-10 lead into the locker room.

The Second Half

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Much like the first quarter, the defenses ruled the third. Each team punted twice, before the Patriots drove deep into Panthers territory to close out the quarter.

Action resumed in the fourth, when Patriots running back Antowain Smith opened with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to keep New England squarely in the lead, 21-10. A quick Carolina touchdown placed them back within a score before Brady made what seemed to be a game-changing mistake. New England's franchise quarterback had the offense knocking on the door of the red zone before he lobbed an interception to Carolina cornerback Reggie Howard, not only failing to convert a crucial goal-to-go opportunity, but also allowing the Panthers back into the game.

Delhomme responded to the opportunity with an 85-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad. The Patriots trailed for the first time in the game, and momentum seemed to be on Carolina's sideline. That all changed when Brady shook off the interception and marched New England through 11 plays and 68 yards to reclaim the lead, 29-22.

After the Panthers scored to tie the game yet again, the match seemed destined for overtime. In a moment that helped define his legacy, Brady led the Patriots into field goal range, allowing Vinatieri to redeem himself for his earlier mistake and kick the game-winning score of Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Why This Game Is Underrated

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

There are so many parts of this game that deserve more recognition. New England's first championship win had introduced Brady to the NFL as a winner, but his sheer grit and will to win were cemented into his legacy as a player with his second game-winning drive in a Super Bowl. It also further established head coach Bill Belichick as one of the best leaders in football after years of coaching in relative obscurity as a coordinator. The game's surprising amount of big offensive plays made for an exciting second half.

It's also one of the more underrated performances of Brady's career. Despite the one blemish with the end zone interception, he ended up posting a 100.5 passer rating, completing 32 of 48 passes for a game-high 354 yards and three touchdowns.