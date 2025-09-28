Patriots crush Panthers for biggest win since 2022

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots runs for a touchdown against Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

In a 6-0 hole less than five minutes in, Mike Vrabel's Patriots did not get off to the start they envisioned for themselves in a 'get right' kind of matchup against Bryce Young and the rest of the visiting-but-battered Panthers.

But what followed was pure domination — the likes of which had not been seen in New England in over three calendar years — as the Patriots rattled off 42 straight points on the way to a 42-13 win at Gillette Stadium. New England's 42 points in the win was their most in any single game since the Patriots dropped a 50-burger on the Jaguars back in Jan. 2022, with the 29-point margin of victory also the Pats' best since that aforementioned win over the Jags.

And while the Patriots' scoring barrage was sparked by an 88-yard punt return touchdown for Marcus Jones, Sunday at Gillette Stadium featured perhaps the steadiest effort yet from second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

In what finished as a 14-for-17 day in the passing game, Maye amassed 203 passing yards and had two touchdowns, while taking just one sack. Maye also added a touchdown on the ground, and his 155.3 QB rating by the day's end was less than three points off being a 'perfect' day by NFL QB rating standards.

But perhaps most notable when it came to Maye's day was his obvious connection with veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Looking to Diggs seven times in total by the day’s end, the Maye-to-Diggs connection racked up six catches and 101 yards through the air, and with a pair of long-range bombs between the two.

"If we can continue to believe in the quarterback that he's going to throw to the guy who's open in the progression, then good things will happen," Vrabel said following the victory. "We get down there in the red zone, and everybody's going to score. We've got plenty of plays down there. If everybody just stays the course and does the right things and does all the things that helps the team, that those plays are going to come for them in the red zone."

The offensive onslaught, as well as the Patriots' timely stops on the other side of the ball, were more than enough for Vrabel to empty the bench early into the fourth quarter of the blowout victory.

On the defensive side of things, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez made his season debut after missing the first three games of the season due to a hamstring injury that popped up early into training camp.

And with the victory, the Patriots will end September at an even 2-2, making this the first time the Patriots have ended the opening month of the NFL season at .500 or better since the 2020 season.