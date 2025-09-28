LISTEN LIVE

Drake Maye hits familiar touchdown celebration after score against Panthers

Drake Maye broke out the iconic ‘Superman’ celebration – made famous by Cam Newton – after scoring against the Carolina Panthers.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers may have meant a little something extra to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Having grown up just outside of Charlotte, Maye was a Carolina Panthers fan as a kid.

During his press conference leading up to the game, Maye recalled attending the Panthers' appearance in Super Bowl 50. They were quarterbacked by MVP Cam Newton, who Maye has cited in the past as one of his favorite players growing up.

"Just being a fan of Cam was probably the biggest memory," Maye recalled this week when asked his favorite panthers memory. "Him coming out here [to the Patriots], doing the airplane and hitting ‘The Cam.’ So, just little things like that, and getting to know him later."

Maye very well have been thinking of those Cam Newton celebrations himself during this game. When he scored a rushing touchdown, he hit the 'Superman' celebration Newton made famous during his time in Carolina.

"I think it was cool seeing those jerseys," Maye said after the game when asked about the celebration. "Right when I saw those jerseys, it reminded me of Cam, just the energy he brought. I don't show much emotion out there, probably need to show more. Times when I do - it's a fun loving position. I think he played the position in a different way than a lot of people do, and the guys around him rallied around him."

"I'm a big fan," Maye added. "He was my favorite player growing up, so pretty cool."

Maye wasn't the only Patriots player who got to break out a celebration on Sunday. The Patriots had six individual players score touchdowns, their most in a single game since Week 2 of the 2019 season.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots signals at the line against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025.
NFLPatriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a blowout win over the Panthers?Matt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
NFLStefon Diggs still sees room to grow after first big game with PatriotsAlex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots huddles the offense against the Carolina Panthers during the first half in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
NFL7 takeaways from the Patriots’ blowout win over the PanthersAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect