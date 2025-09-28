Drake Maye hits familiar touchdown celebration after score against Panthers

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers may have meant a little something extra to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Having grown up just outside of Charlotte, Maye was a Carolina Panthers fan as a kid.

During his press conference leading up to the game, Maye recalled attending the Panthers' appearance in Super Bowl 50. They were quarterbacked by MVP Cam Newton, who Maye has cited in the past as one of his favorite players growing up.

"Just being a fan of Cam was probably the biggest memory," Maye recalled this week when asked his favorite panthers memory. "Him coming out here [to the Patriots], doing the airplane and hitting ‘The Cam.’ So, just little things like that, and getting to know him later."

Maye very well have been thinking of those Cam Newton celebrations himself during this game. When he scored a rushing touchdown, he hit the 'Superman' celebration Newton made famous during his time in Carolina.

"I think it was cool seeing those jerseys," Maye said after the game when asked about the celebration. "Right when I saw those jerseys, it reminded me of Cam, just the energy he brought. I don't show much emotion out there, probably need to show more. Times when I do - it's a fun loving position. I think he played the position in a different way than a lot of people do, and the guys around him rallied around him."

"I'm a big fan," Maye added. "He was my favorite player growing up, so pretty cool."