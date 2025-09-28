Drake Maye hits familiar touchdown celebration after score against Panthers
Drake Maye broke out the iconic ‘Superman’ celebration – made famous by Cam Newton – after scoring against the Carolina Panthers.
Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers may have meant a little something extra to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Having grown up just outside of Charlotte, Maye was a Carolina Panthers fan as a kid.
During his press conference leading up to the game, Maye recalled attending the Panthers' appearance in Super Bowl 50. They were quarterbacked by MVP Cam Newton, who Maye has cited in the past as one of his favorite players growing up.
"Just being a fan of Cam was probably the biggest memory," Maye recalled this week when asked his favorite panthers memory. "Him coming out here [to the Patriots], doing the airplane and hitting ‘The Cam.’ So, just little things like that, and getting to know him later."
Maye very well have been thinking of those Cam Newton celebrations himself during this game. When he scored a rushing touchdown, he hit the 'Superman' celebration Newton made famous during his time in Carolina.
"I think it was cool seeing those jerseys," Maye said after the game when asked about the celebration. "Right when I saw those jerseys, it reminded me of Cam, just the energy he brought. I don't show much emotion out there, probably need to show more. Times when I do - it's a fun loving position. I think he played the position in a different way than a lot of people do, and the guys around him rallied around him."
"I'm a big fan," Maye added. "He was my favorite player growing up, so pretty cool."
Maye wasn't the only Patriots player who got to break out a celebration on Sunday. The Patriots had six individual players score touchdowns, their most in a single game since Week 2 of the 2019 season.