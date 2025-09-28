Bruins make first round of training camp cuts

MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 26: A detail of the Boston Bruins logo is seen during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 26, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-1.

Slowly but surely, the Bruins are inching their way closer to their NHL roster. And on Sunday, and with the start of P-Bruins camp around the corner, Don Sweeney and the Bruins made their first round of camp cuts.

For the Bruins, Sunday's moves came with a clear decision to delay some of the harder calls on the Boston roster, as the Bruins opted to send down players on AHL contracts and with minor-league options still to their name.

Up front, the list of players from the Big B's to the Baby B's features Joey Abate, Ty Chevaldayoff, and Jake Schmaltz. The three forwards were in Boston's training camp, sure, but all three are on minors-only contracts for the 2025-26 season.

On the backend, meanwhile, the Bruins made the decision to also send Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Loke Johansson, and Max Wanner to P-Bruins camp.

And in goal, the Bruins trimmed their goalie room down to three with Luke Cavallin and Simon Zajicek sent to Providence. Zajicek made one appearance prior to his demotion down to the minors, and made four stops in just under 30 minutes of work in the Black and Gold's preseason opener last weekend.