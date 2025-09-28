LISTEN LIVE

Bruins make first round of training camp cuts

The Bruins trimmed their training camp roster by 10 players on Sunday.

Ty Anderson
Slowly but surely, the Bruins are inching their way closer to their NHL roster. And on Sunday, and with the start of P-Bruins camp around the corner, Don Sweeney and the Bruins made their first round of camp cuts.

For the Bruins, Sunday's moves came with a clear decision to delay some of the harder calls on the Boston roster, as the Bruins opted to send down players on AHL contracts and with minor-league options still to their name.

Up front, the list of players from the Big B's to the Baby B's features Joey Abate, Ty Chevaldayoff, and Jake Schmaltz. The three forwards were in Boston's training camp, sure, but all three are on minors-only contracts for the 2025-26 season.

On the backend, meanwhile, the Bruins made the decision to also send Jackson Edward, Colin Felix, Loke Johansson, and Max Wanner to P-Bruins camp.

And in goal, the Bruins trimmed their goalie room down to three with Luke Cavallin and Simon Zajicek sent to Providence. Zajicek made one appearance prior to his demotion down to the minors, and made four stops in just under 30 minutes of work in the Black and Gold's preseason opener last weekend.

With these cuts, and with three more preseason games to go, the Bruins now sit at 26 forwards, 12 defensemen, and three goalies left on their camp roster. 

Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
