Patriots get promising update on Christian Gonzalez

It appears that the waiting game for the New England Patriots and cornerback Christian Gonzalez is finally over.

Out of action since late July with a hamstring injury, Gonzalez will enter Sunday's showdown with the Patriots "ready to roll," according to a new report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"Gonzalez is expected to make his season debut this week against Carolina," Russini wrote ahead of Sunday's showdown at Gillette Stadium. "I’m told Gonzalez has worked hard on his hamstring recovery to get back on the field and is ready to roll. He and the Patriots were in agreement on not rushing his return, and he should bolster a defense that badly needs him."

The inside word on Gonzalez comes ahead of what's a questionable designation for the All-Pro corner, and after a week of limited participation in practice.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel noted that Gonzalez looked "good," but clearly didn't want to put any concrete answers out there as to his availability for Sunday's contest.

"I think he's taken most of the reps [and] I think he's continued to get into better condition," Vrabel said of Gonzalez. "We'll see how he responds from [Friday], from the speed work, and then we'll go and make a decision that is best for him and best for the football team."

This is perhaps as solid a landing spot as the Patriots could envision for Gonzalez to make his season debut, all things considered, as the Panthers will come into Sunday’s game without wide receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring) and with wideout Tet McMillan questionable due to a calf injury.