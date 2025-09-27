Bruins capture 4-3 preseason win over Flyers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Marco Sturm of the Boston Bruins handles the bench during the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on September 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Cuts are coming for the Bruins. Perhaps as soon as Sunday morning.

That meant that Saturday's preseason head-to-head with the Flyers was the last chance for some of the Bruins' younger players to make an impression on first-yeae head coach Marco Sturm and perhaps extend their Boston stay. The roster the Black and Gold brought down to Philly reflected that opportunity, and it was one seized by at least two Bruins, as Dalton Bancroft and Johnny Beecher both came through with strong showings for the Bruins in a 4-3 victory.

In the case of Beecher, who had a rough outing this past Tuesday in New York and had been skating with Providence-bound skaters at training camp, it was essentially a return to the basics that allowed him to break in with the Big B's.

On a first-period penalty kill, Beecher took advantage of time and space, and carried the puck up and out of the Boston zone and almost turned things into a power-kill for the Bruins with a near two-on-one look. And Beecher kept up that pressure until the final second of the period, and was rewarded for it with a goal created out of simply forcing the Flyers into a mistake that'll make any coach scream their head off, even if it comes in late-September hockey.

Bancroft, meanwhile, delivered with a pair of second-period tallies from the Bruins, including one on the man advantage.

A college free-agent signing earlier this year, and without much in terms of fanfare to his name through the first week and change of training camp, Bancroft is turning pro after what was a career year as a Cornell scorer (15 goals). What will be worth monitoring throughout his development here is if he has the skating and offensive instincts to keep up at the pro pace, as that's often been an issue for players jumping from the pro game from the ECAC.

But for all the talk of the younger players coming through with some much-needed solid outings, it was AHL veteran Jeffrey Viel who came through with the game-winning tally for the B's, scored with 6:15 remaining in the third period.

In goal, the Bruins gave Michael DiPietro the entire game, and DiPietro certainly rebounded from last weekend's 12-of-16 outing. Not only did DiPietro finish with a solid 24-for-27 night in the B's crease, but he finished strong, with 14 straight saves, including a 9-for-9 line in the third period of action.

Elsewhere on the Boston roster, Saturday also came with the preseason debut of Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm. In what was his first game since suffering a fractured kneecap in a Nov. 12 game against the Blues last year, Lindholm's skating game did not appear to have any issues, and the 6-foot-4 blue liner finished with one assist and two shots in over 21 of time on ice.