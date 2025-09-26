LISTEN LIVE

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams to undergo cancer treatment

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel updated reporters on the health situation for the team’s defensive coordinator.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed to reporters Friday that defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will be away from the team indefinitely to undergo treatment for prostate cancer.

Williams has had intermittent absences from the Pats throughout the off-season and into the 2025 regular season, as he's dealt with what have been described vaguely as medical issues. This latest unfortunate update confirms the seriousness of his situation.

Vrabel said that Williams "is in the process of treatment and meeting with specialists and figuring out the best plan of attack, to be able to attack this and heal it and fix it and allow him to get back to better health."

The head coach continued: "You know how much Terrell means to me personally and to the people on this football team. So, again, we want to send our regards and just publicly let everyone know that's what he's dealing with. When he's ready to talk, he'll talk on his behalf. But I wanted to let you know that's what was going on.

"Our thoughts and prayers ... are with him and his family, they've been through a lot and we care about him."

Assistant head coach Terrell Williams of the Tennessee Titans looks on before a game.Quinn Harris/Getty Images

With Williams out, the Patriots have turned to inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr as their defensive play-caller. Kuhr had previously served as a defensive assistant for the New York Giants in 2024, and various assistant roles under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2020-23, but this is his first experience as a de facto defensive coordinator. He will continue in that role in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

"I think that went well (in recent games)," Vrabel said of Kuhr calling the defense. "I think the communications through the week as an organization hasn't missed a beat whatsoever. I think those guys are doing a great job over there.

"So, again, really comfortable with where we're at and how we're operating."

With Kuhr elevating to the interim DC role, defensive assistant Vinny Depalma has ascended to coach the inside linebackers in his place. Top ILB Robert Spillane enjoyed a breakout game for the Patriots in Week 3 under Depalma and Kuhr, making an interception and racking up a game-high 15 tackles.

Next:

