Red Sox back in playoffs for first time in 4 years

The Boston Red Sox continued their strong finish to the 2025 season Friday night, clinching their first playoff berth since 2021 with a win over the Detroit Tigers. And they…

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) high-fives left fielder Masataka Yoshida (7) after a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.
The Boston Red Sox continued their strong finish to the 2025 season Friday night, clinching their first playoff berth since 2021 with a win over the Detroit Tigers.

And they got there in thrilling fashion: the Sox trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth only for Jarren Duran to tie it with an RBI single, then the often-clutch Ceddanne Rafaela launched a deep wall-scraper in the bottom of the ninth to complete the comeback and seal a 4-3 walkoff win.

Boston last played a postseason game on Oct. 22, 2021, a loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park that finished off the American League Championship Series in six games. The only player remaining on the Red Sox roster who played in that game is right-hander Tanner Houck, whose 2025 season ended in August after he underwent Tommy John surgery.

One notable player from that 2021 series is third baseman Alex Bregman, who now finds himself in a Red Sox uniform, and gearing up for his first playoff run with a team other than the Astros.

It's worth noting that the Red Sox have still only clinched a playoff berth, and not their exact seeding. The Tigers can overtake them for the top AL wild card spot (No. 4 seed) if they win the final two games of the series at Fenway.

The Red Sox' playoff opponent also has yet to be finalized, as both the American League East and Central divisions are not clinched, leaving the AL wild card spots in flux. The Seattle Mariners have clinched the second-best division-winning record in the league, giving them the No. 2 seed.

The Sox await results for the Yankees, Blue Jays, Tigers, and Guardians over the final two games of the regular season. The Wild Card round begins on Tuesday.

