Patriots to be without starting offensive lineman vs Panthers, 3 others questionable

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel updated reporters on the injury status of a handful of key players ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium, before the team officially released the Friday injury report and game statuses.

Vrabel confirmed that left guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) will be out for Sunday's contest. Ben Brown has been filling in for Wilson in practice this week. Second-year OL Caedan Wallace, who has been inactive for the first three games of the season, will be a candidate to be active as a reserve guard in Wilson's absence. Jack Conley is also available for elevation from the Patriots practice squad.

Three other key Patriots players are set to be listed as "Questionable" for Sunday's game. Vrabel told reporters that cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) will be designated as such, along with right guard Mike Onwenu (shoulder) and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (knee).

Onwenu was a full participant in Friday's practice. According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Onwenu "should be good to play" against the Panthers.

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

As for Gonzalez, all signs this week point to the cornerback making his season debut on Sunday against the Panthers. Gonzalez has been participating in a limited capacity in practice, but has been available to speak to the media, which is a promising sign for his availability on the football field.