LISTEN LIVE

Patriots to be without starting offensive lineman vs Panthers, 3 others questionable

The Patriots injury report confirmed they need to turn to a backup on the offensive line, while Christian Gonzalez continues to practice.

Matt Dolloff
DeMario Douglas #3 and Jared Wilson #58 of the New England Patriots celebrate after a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel updated reporters on the injury status of a handful of key players ahead of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium, before the team officially released the Friday injury report and game statuses.

Vrabel confirmed that left guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) will be out for Sunday's contest. Ben Brown has been filling in for Wilson in practice this week. Second-year OL Caedan Wallace, who has been inactive for the first three games of the season, will be a candidate to be active as a reserve guard in Wilson's absence. Jack Conley is also available for elevation from the Patriots practice squad.

Three other key Patriots players are set to be listed as "Questionable" for Sunday's game. Vrabel told reporters that cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) will be designated as such, along with right guard Mike Onwenu (shoulder) and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (knee).

Onwenu was a full participant in Friday's practice. According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Onwenu "should be good to play" against the Panthers.

Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots takes the field for training camp.Winslow Townson/Getty Images

As for Gonzalez, all signs this week point to the cornerback making his season debut on Sunday against the Panthers. Gonzalez has been participating in a limited capacity in practice, but has been available to speak to the media, which is a promising sign for his availability on the football field.

The Panthers are also dealing with a number of injuries to important players. Outside linebackers Patrick Jones II and DJ Wonnum have been ruled out, along with wide receiver Xavier Legette and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, running back Chuba Hubbard, and defensive tackle Turk Wharton are all questionable.

Next- Barth’s 5 things: What changes for the Patriots against the Panthers?

Christian GonzalezJared WilsonNew England Patriots
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
NFLMike Vrabel explains plan for Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots running backs on SundayAlex Barth
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training.
NFLPatriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams to undergo cancer treatmentMatt Dolloff
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 16: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots huddles with his team during the first quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
NFLBarth’s 5 things: What changes for the Patriots this week against the Panthers?Alex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect