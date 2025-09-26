Mike Vrabel explains plan for Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots running backs on Sunday

Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After he fumbled the ball away twice last week, there have been questions about how much Rhamondre Stevenson's role in the New England Patriots' offense will change. Will he still be the starter? Will he play at all?

On Friday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the Patriots' plan at running back for this Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. While Vrabel didn't say one way or another whether Stevenson will start this week, either way it doesn't sound like he's being removed from the game plan entirely.

"We have different packages. I don't know what the first package is, but if you're asking me if Rhamondre is on some sort of discipline, no," Vrabel explained. "The discipline is we need our best players to play in a game and do their job and take care of football. And we all have to do that."

Vrabel continued by comparing the situation to the quarterback position, where Drake Maye also turned the ball over twice last week.

"Drake had an interception and a fumble, we're not going to play Josh [Dobbs, backup QB] right now," he said.

"We have to fix those things, the people around them have to be better and I'm confident that we will," Vrabel added. "I'm not going to talk about the alternative. I'll go down that road later, but those are things that we have to get fixed, but we also have to do good things with the football, make people miss, make yards and catch it and block when they blitz. So, we're confident that those guys can do that."

These comments are in line with what Vrabel said immediately following last Sunday's game, telling reporters "we're going to need him" when asked about Stevenson's fumbling issues.

And to his point, Stevenson has been one of the team's best players around the fumbles. He has a team-high 225 all-purpose yards on 32 touches, averaging 7.0 yards every time he touches the football. Three of the Patriots' seven plays of more than 20 yards this year have been with Stevenson having the ball in his hands. He's also been the team's best pass blocker at the running back position

That being said, the fumbles should be a part of the equation. Those big gains don't matter as much if drives aren't ending in points, and Stevenson can't keep giving the ball away. He's now fumbled nine times since the start of the 2024 NFL season, three more than the next-closest non-quarterback in the NFL.

When it comes to this Sunday, it doesn't seem like Stevenson will be benched outright. It will be worth seeing if his role changes at all though - and if it does, who gets more opportunities. Antonio Gibson is the veteran option, but he fumbled last week as well. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson had a promising preseason, but the second-round pick has struggled to get things going in the regular season averaging 4.6 yards per touch on 30 touches, and has struggled in pass protection.