Barth’s 5 things: What changes for the Patriots this week against the Panthers?

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 16: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots huddles with his team during the first quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Last week's New England Patriots loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was somehow both frustrating and encouraging, as the Patriots dominated multiple facets of the game, but couldn't overcome five turnovers in a 21-14 defeat. The team will now look to build on the good and move on from the bad as they return to the field this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

As the Patriots look to turn things around, potential lineup changes have been a big theme of the week. That's mainly been focused on offense - some of it due to performance and some of it due to injury.

Which Patriots might get extended looks this week? Who could end up on the bench? We'll mainly focus on that in this week's '5 Things'...

What happens with Rhamondre?

After two fumbles last week, Rhamondre Stevenson now has put the ball on the ground nine times since the start of the 2024 NFL season. That's three more than the next-closest non-quarterback in the NFL. With a fumble problem like that, it might be tough for the Patriots to justify keeping him on the field for significant stretches of time.

However, when he's not fumbling he's been arguably their most productive player - especially when it comes to creating chunk plays. The Patriots have seven plays of more than 20 yards this year, and Stevenson is responsible for three of them. Overall, he's averaging seven yards per touch. On top of that, Stevenson is clearly the Patriots' best pass-blocking running back.

Overall, the offense has looked more stagnant when he's not on the field. Both Antonio Gibson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson have struggled to get going, averaging 4.0 and 4.6 yards per touch, respectively. Gibson also fumbled last week, and Henderson has also struggled as a pass blocker.

So, what will the Patriots do? That's a major question going into this game. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reaffirmed his confidence in Stevenson on Thursday, but no change still would be very surprising.

An outright benching seems unlikely, given the Patriots' lack of running back depth. They could elevate Terrell Jennings from the practice squad if that's going to be the case.

If Stevenson is dressed and in a reduced role, look for him to be used mainly as a pass blocker. That was almost exclusively his usage when he was in the game after his second fumble last week, and is obviously a role where ball security won't be an issue.

As for who gets his touches, it wouldn't be surprising if those are split between Gibson and Henderson. Henderson has more big play potential, but right now isn't finding open rushing lanes with regularity, an issue that can relate to field vision and/or patience. Splitting him with Gibson would give him time to get a feel for the game, without putting too much on his plate.

Rookies getting a chance at wide receiver?

While the Patriots' passing game as a whole has taken a step forward relative to last year, that's come with Drake Maye heavily relying on his running backs and tight ends. The five players from those positions account for 51% of the Patriots' targets, 53.2% of the team's catches, and 57.7% of the total yards. Four of the Patriots' six most productive pass catchers through three weeks are not wide receivers, with tight end Hunter Henry leading the team in every major receiving category.

If the Patriots want to jumpstart the production from that position, a lineup change could be in store. DeMario Douglas has struggled in particular, and after a questionable decision to back-juke on a key fourth down last week, has just five catches for 13 yards through three games. If he's replaced in the lineup, who would step up.

Third-round pick Kyle Williams could make sense. Through two games he's played sparingly, having been on the field for just 12.7% of the Patriots' offensive snaps. In that time he's targeted twice, catching two passes for 20 yards.

Williams' speed and ability after the catch would play well in this offense, and he could move to the 'Z' wide receiver position allowing Stefon Diggs to return to the slot where he had success last year before getting hurt.

"Yeah, hopefully," head coach Mike Vrabel answered when asked this week about Williams potentially getting more playing time. "I mean, the ones we've thrown to him, he's caught. Just keep building a role for him, get everybody some opportunities and let the quarterback throw to the guy that's open."

Vrabel sounded less definitive when asked about UDFA Efton Chism, who has been inactive the first three weeks of the season after suffering an injury that held him out of practice for the final few weeks of training camp.

"Just my decision each and every week," Vrabel said, when asked if the injury was the reason Chism had been inactive. "We can only get five [wide receivers] right now, we've only been taking five, so that can change each week. And he's working hard, working in practice. We'll evaluate that each week as to what his role would be and how he can help us. But that's kind of where that is."

For more on potential changes at the wide receiver position, we did a more comprehensive breakdown earlier this week here.

Offensive line change?

The Patriots have been able to use the same five starting offensive linemen for each of their first three games of the season this year. That streak may end this week with left guard Jared Wilson missing the first two days of practice - typically a sign a player is not going to play.

While nothing has been confirmed by the team, it would make sense for Ben Brown to get the start in his place. Brown was the Patriots' starting center last year, competed for the left guard spot in camp, and is the only true interior offensive lineman on the roster who is not already in the starting lineup.

This comes as the Patriots face their toughest test on the interior this season in Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown. At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, Brown brings a rare combination of strength, power, and athleticism that allows him to be a game-wrecker against both the run and pass.

"He's a great player. He plays a well at the point of attack. Obviously, a bigger guy on the inside, hard to move," guard Mike Onwenu shared this week. "He reads plays well, so whether it's pass or run, I think his eyes are good in the backfield."

Onwenu last faced Brown in 2021, in the last Patriots-Panthers matchup. He's not the only Patriots player with experience against Brown - Ben Brown met him twice in college with Ben having played at Ole Miss and Derrick having played at Auburn.

Draft flashback

One of the biggest draft discussions among fans in New England this spring was what is the best way to help a young quarterback - adding a left tackle or wide receiver? The players embodying that conversation? Will Campbell and Tetairoa McMillan. This week, the two will play on the same field.

The Patriots might be leaning a little more on Campbell than usual, if there's a backup next to him at left guard. Campbell himself will be looking to bounce back after his performance against the Steelers, which was a step below what he did the first two weeks.

Meanwhile, McMillan has gotten off to a solid start for the Panthers with 14 catches for 216 yards in three games. However, his role this week could grow well beyond what it's been to start the year.

Carolina's roster is thin on pass-catchers as is, but injuries have made that situation exponentially worse. Receiver Xavier Leggette and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders both missed practice the first two days this week, and running back Chuba Hubbard was added to the injury report on Thursday as limited with a calf injury. Hunter Renfrow also missed a day of practice, but it was not injury related.

McMillan being in a high-volume role could mean an involved game for Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez if this is the week he returns from his hamstring injury - something Vrabel hinted at to start the week. If Gonzalez returns and plays at a high level and takes McMillan out of the game, the Panthers offense would be severely limited.

Kickoffs will be important

Kickoffs will loom large in this game. The Panthers have been one of the most efficient kickoff teams this year. They're allowing just 16.1 yards per return - the second lowest rate in the league - while the average opponent starting field position is a league low at the 21.1-yard line.

Their secret? The 'dirty kick,' a new play that has emerged with the new kickoff rules. With hangtime to give the coverage team time to get down the field no longer an issue, teams have started kicking knuckleball-type kickoffs that are tough to read and field, crossing up returners. Through three weeks, no team has executed those plays better than the Carolina Panthers.

"It starts with the kicker [Ryan Fitzgerald], kicks a good kick, dirty kick," Vrabel noted this week. "So, he's had the returners sometimes confused. He's kicking them when he kicks them deep. They're right at the goal line, forcing you to return them, or last week a couple times they touched it, took a step back and then had it on the 20 yard line. So, they've done a fantastic job."