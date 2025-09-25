Red Sox officially on verge of playoff berth

The Boston Red Sox need just one more domino to fall in order to clinch their first playoff berth since 2021.

After Wednesday's win over the Toronto Blue Jays, and the fifth straight loss for the Houston Astros, the Red Sox' magic number is now at one. A refresher: that means Boston only needs one more win, or one more loss by Houston, to clinch a playoff spot.

The Sox got to this point thanks in large part to an outstanding regular season by new ace Garrett Crochet, who finished with an 18-5 record, a 2.59 ERA, and a major-league-leading 255 strikeouts. Crochet also led the AL with 205 1/3 innings, one of only two major league pitchers to cross the 200-inning mark this season. The other was the Giants' Logan Webb, who at 201 2/3 innings can pass Crochet for the major-league crown in his final start on Sept. 28.

Crochet will no doubt get Cy Young Award votes for his efforts. His chief competition is the Tigers' Tarik Skubal (league-leading 2.21 ERA) and the Yankees' Max Fried (league-best 19 wins). The AL ERA leader has won the award for the last five seasons in a row, so Skubal is still the odds-on favorite (-20000 at DraftKings Sportsbook).

But that won't take away from what's been a superlative campaign for Crochet, who finished with the third-lowest ERA this century among Red Sox pitchers with at least 30 starts (via Section 10).

Garrett Crochet

The Red Sox will turn to their No. 2 playoff starter, Brayan Bello, in their first chance to officially clinch a playoff berth on Thursday night against the Blue Jays. They finish out the regular season with a three-game set against the reeling Tigers (eight straight losses) at Fenway Park.