The Patriots will return to an old uniform combination for Week 4

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks onto the field before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots made a slight uniform change for the 2025 season, making their silver pants the primary look with their blue home jersey. That replaced the blue pants and all-blue look the team had used as its primary since its last full uniform change in 2020.

Over the first three weeks, the Patriots have worn their blue jersey twice (including on the road in Miami), both times will silver pants. That stretch will snap this week, though. On Thursday morning, the team shared on social media the all-blue look will make its return Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers.

Since the all-blues became the primary uniform, the Patriots are 15-19 in the look. The silver pants were re-introduced in 2022, and the Patriots are 3-8 when wearing them with their blue jerseys.

This will be the third unique uniform combination worn by the Patriots this season. They've already worn the blue jerseys with silver pants twice, and then the red throwbacks last week. They've still yet to wear their white road jerseys (which they've worn with both blue and silver pants in the past), and will debut their Rivalry Series uniforms later this year.