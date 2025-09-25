LISTEN LIVE

The Patriots will return to an old uniform combination for Week 4

The New England Patriots will be bringing their blue pants back for this Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Alex Barth
Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks onto the field before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks onto the field before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots made a slight uniform change for the 2025 season, making their silver pants the primary look with their blue home jersey. That replaced the blue pants and all-blue look the team had used as its primary since its last full uniform change in 2020.

Over the first three weeks, the Patriots have worn their blue jersey twice (including on the road in Miami), both times will silver pants. That stretch will snap this week, though. On Thursday morning, the team shared on social media the all-blue look will make its return Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers.

Since the all-blues became the primary uniform, the Patriots are 15-19 in the look. The silver pants were re-introduced in 2022, and the Patriots are 3-8 when wearing them with their blue jerseys.

This will be the third unique uniform combination worn by the Patriots this season. They've already worn the blue jerseys with silver pants twice, and then the red throwbacks last week. They've still yet to wear their white road jerseys (which they've worn with both blue and silver pants in the past), and will debut their Rivalry Series uniforms later this year.

The Panthers have not yet announced their uniform for Sunday. They've worn both white and light blue pants with their road whites this season.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
