Patriots get good news on defensive starter on latest injury report

The New England Patriots both upgraded and downgraded players on Thursday’s injury report, as did the Carolina Panthers.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 07: K'Lavon Chaisson #44 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a sack during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 07: K’Lavon Chaisson #44 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a sack during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots began the week without two of their starters at practice. On Thursday, that number was down to one.

Pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) was back at practice, and listed as limited on Thursday's injury report. He'd missed Wednesday's session.

That leaves starting left guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) as the lone non-participant. This puts his status for Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in doubt, as players rarely play after missing the first two days of practice in a given week.

While Chaisson's status was upgraded, the Patriots also had a couple of players take a step back. Linebackers Anfernee Jennings (hamstring) and Marte Mapu (neck) both went from full participants to limited.

The Panthers also had players getting upgraded and downgraded on Thursday. Wide receivers Tet McMillan (calf) and Hunter Renfrow (not injury related) returned to practice after missing Wednesday, although McMillan was still limited. Fellow wide receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring) remains out.

New England Patriots
