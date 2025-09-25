Josh McDaniels puts turnover problems on entire Patriots team

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is echoing a sentiment from head coach Mike Vrabel when it comes to ball security.

“Ball security is not just an individual statistic. We don’t go around placing blame but it’s all 11 guys protecting the guy with the ball and, obviously, the guy that has the ball has all of our fortune in his hands,” McDaniels told media on Thursday. “We've got to do a good job of protecting the runners, protecting the quarterback, and the guys that have [the ball] have to do a good job of making good decisions and covering it up when there is any kind of issue or traffic. It’s a hard lesson. You don’t like to learn it this way but it can be a value if we learn it and do it better going forward.”

Costly fumbles contributed to the Patriots' 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was responsible for two of the four Pats fumbles, including losing the ball on the Steelers 1-yard line. McDaniels is still confident in the Patriots lead running back.

"I’ve always had a lot of confidence in Rhamondre," McDaniels said. "I think 'Mondre cares a lot about doing the right things. I have confidence in all our players … that hasn’t changed."

The Patriots 2021 fourth-round draft pick fumbled the ball seven times in his first three seasons, then fumbled seven times in 2024 alone.

“I've got to hold on to the ball to have value and put value on this team,” Stevenson said Sunday, when told about Vrabel's remarks that the team needs him. “If I can’t hold the ball, they don’t need me.”

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

In addition to Stevenson, the Patriots running back depth chart includes Antonio Gibson (who had a fumble of his own Sunday) and rookie TreVeyon Henderson. Terrell Jennings is available on the practice squad for a possible elevation to the main roster for Sunday.

Stevenson signed a four-year, $36 million contract with the Patriots last summer.