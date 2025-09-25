LISTEN LIVE

Celtics make franchise history with new ‘City Edition’ uniforms

The C’s may be known informally as ‘The Green,’ but their newest ‘City Edition’ uniforms take the club in a bold new direction.

Matt Dolloff
A detail of the General Electric logo on the jersey of the Boston Celtics.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics bled green ... until they didn't.

Wednesday marked a bold new direction for the C's, as the team revealed its new "City Edition" uniforms. The team made history, revealing the first-ever uniforms that will not include the color green in any way. These uniforms are pure white & gold, as you can see in the photos farther down.

"This year’s City Edition jerseys are a nod to our timeless tradition of winning," the Celtics said on X. The uniforms are white and feature gold letters & numbers with gold & black trim, and also include the signature of legendary former head coach/executive Red Auerbach.

"A white base accented with gold representing success, achievement and triumph. The word mark and number set are trimmed in black, making this our first uniform to not feature green," the team further explained on X. "Red Auerbach’s signature is featured in the anthem placement, honoring a true legend."

Even without green, the uniforms are an aesthetic leap forward from the 2024-25 version, whose design focus was that of "progression, embodying both the heritage and the forward momentum." The chapter-based evolution of the uniforms certainly makes sense from a thematic standpoint, but visually, we'll take the slick white & gold over messy neon green any day.

Regardless of how anyone feels about the uniforms, it's notable that a team known informally as "The Green" is forgoing that color altogether, a first for the NBA's most storied franchise.

The next step for the Celtics is to announce when they will wear their "City Edition" jerseys. Stay tuned for that. They're set to reconvene for Media Day and the start of training camp next Monday, Sept. 29.

Boston Celtics
Matt DolloffWriter
