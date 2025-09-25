Bruins finally figure out official job title for Zdeno Chara

After months of figuring out the details, the Bruins finally put the finishing touches on Zdeno Chara and his new role with the organization Thursday, with Chara formally named the club's "hockey operations advisor and mentor."

Chara, who spent 14 of his 24 NHL seasons in Boston before he retired in 2022, is as far as we can tell, the first hire in such a role with the Bruins organization.

According to the Bruins, in this role, Chara "will work closely with both players and staff to advise the organization in key areas. His primary responsibilities will include building relationships and strengthening communication between players and coaches, attending practices and home games, and providing off-ice development support to defensemen." In addition to that, the 48-year-old Chara will also serve as a resource for the team’s development staff and make periodic visits to connect with prospects at the AHL level, per the Bruins.

In essence, the Bruins are relying on Chara to bring many of the culture-centric qualities he brought to the rink as a player and as the team's captain for almost a decade and a half, but as a non-roster presence.

“The Bruins organization is excited and proud to welcome back Zdeno,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “In his role as an advisor and mentor, Zdeno will share with our players and coaches his experience as a dedicated athlete, a respected leader and one of the NHL’s all-time greats.”

“Having played alongside Zdeno, I know firsthand the leadership, work ethic and professionalism he brings every day,” Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have him back with the Bruins in this role, where his knowledge of the game will be a great resource for our players and staff.”

Tim Thomas and Zdeno Chara, both of the Boston Bruins, reacts to cheers at a Stanley Cup victory parade on June 18, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The Bruins had made it known that they would make a home for Chara in their organization whenever the Hockey Hall of Famer was ready, and it took less than a year for the full scope of that role to come together for the sides.

What will be worth watching here, however, is if and when Chara's aspirations grow beyond this current role with the Bruins.