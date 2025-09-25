LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Who’s rising and falling in the Bruins’ roster battles?

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson return with a new episode of the Sports Hub Underground, as they discuss the latest out of Bruins training camp and the preseason.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson
Sep 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) plays the puck in front of New York Rangers left wing Will Cuylle (50) during overtime of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden.
Marat Khusnutdinov (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson return with a new episode of the Sports Hub Underground, as they discuss the latest out of Boston Bruins training camp and the preseason.

1:31 -- Marco Sturm first impressions.

8:36 -- Bruins-Rangers preseason thoughts.

14:28 -- Boston's NHL lineup coming into focus.

24:35 -- Bruins hire Zdeno Chara as Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor, and closing thoughts.

Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts:

-- Apple
-- Spotify
-- YouTube
-- RSS

boston bruinssports hub underground
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Oct 22, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Bruin Zdeno Chara waves to the crowd before a game against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NHLBruins finally figure out official job title for Zdeno CharaTy Anderson
Sep 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Matej Blumel (13) celebrates with center Casey Mittelstadt (11) after scoring goal against the New York during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
NHLBruins complete big comeback for first preseason winTy Anderson
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at TD Garden on April 15, 2025.
NHLDavid Pastrnak addresses nagging knee issue after return to Bruins practiceMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect