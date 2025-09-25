Sports Hub Underground: Who’s rising and falling in the Bruins’ roster battles?
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson return with a new episode of the Sports Hub Underground, as they discuss the latest out of Boston Bruins training camp and the preseason.
1:31 -- Marco Sturm first impressions.
8:36 -- Bruins-Rangers preseason thoughts.
14:28 -- Boston's NHL lineup coming into focus.
24:35 -- Bruins hire Zdeno Chara as Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor, and closing thoughts.
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.