The Rhamondre Stevenson problem: sit, cut, or what?

The solution to the Rhamondre Stevenson problem isn't a cut-and-dried one. Hence, the continued debate on Toucher & Hardy.

New England's 21-14 loss to Pittsburgh at Gillette on Sunday was a winnable game, as we discussed earlier this week. Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers looked all of his 41 years, and the Steelers looked vulnerable. But the Patriots? Well, the Patriots fumbled it away.

Or, to be more specific, Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled. Twice. Once on the team's opening drive, the second just yards from the Steeler's goal line in the third quarter. Ball security was an issue for Stevenson last year, if you remember, with four fumbles in the first four games.

The Rhamondre Stevenson Problem

So what's the solution? Fred Toucher is advocating for the extreme: cut him. Mike Vrabel's tenure as Patriots head coach so far has been all about a shift in culture. Cutting Stevenson would send a message to the rest of the team that ball security is of the utmost importance.