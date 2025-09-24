LISTEN LIVE

The Rhamondre Stevenson problem: sit, cut, or what?

The Patriots running back has been a topic of conversation all week long.

Adam 12

The solution to the Rhamondre Stevenson problem isn't a cut-and-dried one. Hence, the continued debate on Toucher & Hardy.

New England's 21-14 loss to Pittsburgh at Gillette on Sunday was a winnable game, as we discussed earlier this week. Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers looked all of his 41 years, and the Steelers looked vulnerable. But the Patriots? Well, the Patriots fumbled it away.

Or, to be more specific, Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled. Twice. Once on the team's opening drive, the second just yards from the Steeler's goal line in the third quarter. Ball security was an issue for Stevenson last year, if you remember, with four fumbles in the first four games.

The Rhamondre Stevenson Problem

So what's the solution? Fred Toucher is advocating for the extreme: cut him. Mike Vrabel's tenure as Patriots head coach so far has been all about a shift in culture. Cutting Stevenson would send a message to the rest of the team that ball security is of the utmost importance.

Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald would take a more measured approach. As he explains in the clip above, benching the RB should be the move. The Pats can't afford to cut talent when they have so little. Watch the clip, then read Andrew's latest here.

aaron rodgersMike VrabelNew England PatriotsRhamondre Stevenson
Adam 12Writer
