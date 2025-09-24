Patriots without starting offensive lineman at first practice of Week 4

The New England Patriots have started the same offensive line combination three games in a row - something they rarely did last year - to start the 2025 NFL season. However, as they get ready for Week 4 they were without one of their starters at practice.

Following the first practice of the week on Wednesday, rookie left guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report. Wilson had gotten rolled up on during the loss to the Steelers, but finished the game.

Wilson's status will be one to monitor throughout the week. If he can't go then Ben Brown projects as the next man up. Brown was the Patriots' starting center last year, and was competing for the starting left guard job this training camp. Caedan Wallace is the only other interior offensive lineman on the Patriots' roster, having moved after playing tackle last year. The team also has rookie Jack Conley on the practice squad.

In addition to Wilson, pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) was also out. Chaisson played 41 defensive snaps on Sunday, in line with what he did during the first two games of the season.

The Patriots also had two players who were limited. One is cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), who is continuing to work his way back after missing most of training camp. Head coach Mike Vrabel shared earlier in the day on Wednesday that Gonzalez will continue to ramp up this week in hopes of making his season debut this week. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related/other) was also limited, as has been the case for most of the season.

Five players are listed but were full participants. That includes wide receiver Mack Hollins (hand),tight end Hunter Henry (knee), and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (hamstrings) who are new additions to the report this week. Linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) and cornerback Carlton Davis (Achilles) are listed as well.