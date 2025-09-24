LISTEN LIVE

Patriots without starting offensive lineman at first practice of Week 4

New England Patriots starting left guard Jared Wilson missed practice on Wednesday.

Alex Barth
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots have started the same offensive line combination three games in a row - something they rarely did last year - to start the 2025 NFL season. However, as they get ready for Week 4 they were without one of their starters at practice.

Following the first practice of the week on Wednesday, rookie left guard Jared Wilson (ankle/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report. Wilson had gotten rolled up on during the loss to the Steelers, but finished the game.

Wilson's status will be one to monitor throughout the week. If he can't go then Ben Brown projects as the next man up. Brown was the Patriots' starting center last year, and was competing for the starting left guard job this training camp. Caedan Wallace is the only other interior offensive lineman on the Patriots' roster, having moved after playing tackle last year. The team also has rookie Jack Conley on the practice squad.

In addition to Wilson, pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) was also out. Chaisson played 41 defensive snaps on Sunday, in line with what he did during the first two games of the season.

The Patriots also had two players who were limited. One is cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), who is continuing to work his way back after missing most of training camp. Head coach Mike Vrabel shared earlier in the day on Wednesday that Gonzalez will continue to ramp up this week in hopes of making his season debut this week. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related/other) was also limited, as has been the case for most of the season.

Five players are listed but were full participants. That includes wide receiver Mack Hollins (hand),tight end Hunter Henry (knee), and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (hamstrings) who are new additions to the report this week. Linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) and cornerback Carlton Davis (Achilles) are listed as well.

Meanwhile the Panthers have 10 players listed on their side of the injury report, including multiple wide receivers. First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan (calf) didn't practice, along with Xavier Legette (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (not injury related/personal). Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) was also out. Starting cornerback Jaycee Horn (not injury related/rest) was limited.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 09: Guard Royce Newman #71 of the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at State Farm Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots add veteran offensive lineman to practice squadAlex Barth
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) completes a pass during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
NFLIs a shakeup coming to the Patriots’ wide receiver room this week?Alex Barth
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 22: Vince Wilfork #75 of the New England Patriots signals to the defense during the second half of their 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
NFL20 former Patriots named initial nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026Alex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect