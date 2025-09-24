LISTEN LIVE

Patriots reportedly called Titans about player before trade

Amid injuries and performance concerns at a critical position, Mike Vrabel reportedly turned to his former team for a potential deal.

Matt Dolloff
Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on before a game.
Mike Vrabel (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

A new report indicates that the Patriots got in touch with Mike Vrabel's former team on a potential trade.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Pats recently called the Tennessee Titans about cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, who was ultimately traded to the New York Jets along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Brownlee, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft, had played 93% of defensive snaps in two games with the Titans so far in 2025.

The Patriots' reported call to the Titans comes amid injuries and depth concerns in their cornerback room. Alex Austin has particularly struggled, allowing a passer rating of 144.4 when targeted over the first three games (via Pro Football Focus).

However, Austin is not and was not supposed to be the Patriots' No. 2 outside cornerback. The absence of Christian Gonzalez from the lineup has ostensibly contributed to his issues. Gonzalez is expected to ramp up his practice workload with the intention of making his season debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Vrabel.

Still, it's notable that Vrabel and the Pats have apparently looked into the possibility of bolstering their corner depth. They're likely hoping that Gonzalez will return to the field Sunday and that will make all the difference they need for the secondary.

It'll be interesting to see if any more Patriots trade rumors come up, especially at cornerback.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
