Patriots reportedly called Titans about player before trade

A new report indicates that the Patriots got in touch with Mike Vrabel's former team on a potential trade.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Pats recently called the Tennessee Titans about cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, who was ultimately traded to the New York Jets along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Brownlee, a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft, had played 93% of defensive snaps in two games with the Titans so far in 2025.

The Patriots' reported call to the Titans comes amid injuries and depth concerns in their cornerback room. Alex Austin has particularly struggled, allowing a passer rating of 144.4 when targeted over the first three games (via Pro Football Focus).

However, Austin is not and was not supposed to be the Patriots' No. 2 outside cornerback. The absence of Christian Gonzalez from the lineup has ostensibly contributed to his issues. Gonzalez is expected to ramp up his practice workload with the intention of making his season debut on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Vrabel.

Still, it's notable that Vrabel and the Pats have apparently looked into the possibility of bolstering their corner depth. They're likely hoping that Gonzalez will return to the field Sunday and that will make all the difference they need for the secondary.