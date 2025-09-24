Patriots Mailbag: What lineup changes will we see after a five-turnover game?

This past week's New England Patriots game seemed to be a divisive one for the fanbase. The 21-14 loss saw the Patriots turn the ball over five times, costing them what felt like an otherwise-winnable game.

Around the turnovers, quarterback Drake Maye had another solid performance. And, after allowing touchdowns on the first two drives the defense played its best football of the season allowing just five total first downs the rest of the game, including none in the third quarter.

As we talked about on the latest Patriots Hub Podcast, it was a game that was somehow both frustrating and encouraging at the same time.

So, what were fans most pressing questions after this game? Let's take a look in this week's Patriots Mailbag...

This is the big question facing the Patriots right now. While Rhamondre Stevenson's fumbles are a significant issue, he's also one of the few players who has given the Patriots any kind of explosive impact on offense. He's second on the team in total first downs with seven, and has accounted for three of their seven plays of over 20 yards through three games. As Mike Vrabel said after the game, the Patriots "are gonna need him."

That's not to say he has to play either. Obviously, the turnovers can't happen. But with Antonio Gibson also fumbling and TreVeyon Henderson failing to make a major impact yet (he's averaging just 4.6 yards per touch, while having the second-most touches on the team at 30), Stevenson may need to stay in the running back rotation - albeit in a reduced role - until the fumbling issues go away or one of the other backs really breaks out.

I've been as high on getting Pop Douglas involved in the Patriots' offense as many anybody since the start of camp, but it may be time to give somebody else a look in that role. It's not as much about his size or physicality for me - the more concerning thing is that he and Drake Maye don't seem to be on the same page. The chemistry needed for some of those timing routes he's running just doesn't seem to be there.

So, who should get more of a look? We had a couple of questions asking about Efton Chism, but part of why I thought it was so important to get Douglas rolling in this offense is the straight-line speed element he brings that Chism and most of their other receivers don't.

Along those lines, the guy who should see more snaps might be the other rookie, third-round pick Kyle Williams. Not only is Williams one of their faster players, he projects as a player who can create after the catch. His 8.4 yards after the catch per reception as Washington State last year were the second-most of any qualifying receiver in the country last year and the most of any receiver in the draft.

It depends how much he plays. I'm not super concerned about Williams' numbers right now because he really hasn't played. He's been on the field for a total of 26 snaps in 2025, only 16 of which were passing plays.

If and when Williams' role increases, obviously that standard will change. When it does, I'm not looking for him to be a significant volume player but to be a guy who can provide a couple of intermediate to deep gains a game. If his usage rate gets up closer to 40% and the ball still isn't finding him that might be cause for concern, but that's not a conversation that needs to be had right now.

That could very well be part of the case with Diggs. Even once players are cleared to return from a torn ACL injury, it usually takes some time for them to get their full explosiveness back. While Diggs was ahead of schedule getting back on the field, that doesn't necessarily mean he's 100% back to the player he was when he got hurt.

For what it's worth too, Diggs has been one of the Patriots' more productive receivers. He's tied with Hunter Henry for the total team lead in catches, and among receivers only Kayshon Boutte (147) has more yards (112). Part of Diggs lack of production early may also be due to the fact that Maye simply looks more comfortable throwing to running backs and tight ends right now.

This past week was definitely the worst game so far for the Patriots' offensive line. Maye was pressured a season-high 40.4% of the time, while the running backs at times struggled to find room.

To compare it to last year for context, the Patriots had seven games where they allowed a higher pressure rate than that last year. They allowed more yards before contact on the ground in just three games.

In reality, the offensive line may have over-performed the first two weeks. That being said, with this group fully healthy, this week's game feels like it's on the lower end of their potential. I'd expect the improvement over last year to continue, but there may be some regression to the mean after a very successful first two weeks.