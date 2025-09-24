LISTEN LIVE

Patriots lose practice squad player for second time in two days

The Cleveland Browns have signed offensive tackle Thayer Munford off of the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

Alex Barth
Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sit on an equipment case after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sit on an equipment case after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the second time in as many days, the New England Patriots have had a player signed off their practice squad. On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cleveland Browns signed Patriots practice squad tackle Thayer Munford.

Munford, 26, joined the Patriots practice squad after final roster cuts. He'd spent the summer with the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2022 out of Ohio State. Now he joins a Browns team needing tackle depth after placing Dawand Jones on IR.

Meanwhile, the Patriots now have just two true offensive linemen on their practice squad. Jack Conley is a multi-positional UDFA out of Boston College who was with the team this summer, and Brenden Jaimes is five-year veteran who has almost exclusively played center as a pro. He signed with the Patriots after final roster cuts. The Patriots do have nine offensive linemen on their active roster.

This is the second time in two days the Patriots have had a player signed off their practice squad. On Tuesday, the New York Jets signed linebacker and core special teamer Mark Robinson.

These moves leave the Patriots with two open spots on their practice squad. The team also has an open spot on the active roster, which has been the case since releasing cornerback D.J. James after Week 1.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NFLVrabel gives attention-grabbing update on Christian GonzalezJake Seymour
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium.
NFLChristian Gonzalez may have his contract in the back of his mindMatt Dolloff
Inside the numbers: Patriots struggle in critical metrics against Steelers
NFLInside the numbers: Patriots struggle in critical metrics against SteelersJake Seymour
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect