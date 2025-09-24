Patriots lose practice squad player for second time in two days

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sit on an equipment case after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

For the second time in as many days, the New England Patriots have had a player signed off their practice squad. On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cleveland Browns signed Patriots practice squad tackle Thayer Munford.

Munford, 26, joined the Patriots practice squad after final roster cuts. He'd spent the summer with the Las Vegas Raiders, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2022 out of Ohio State. Now he joins a Browns team needing tackle depth after placing Dawand Jones on IR.

Meanwhile, the Patriots now have just two true offensive linemen on their practice squad. Jack Conley is a multi-positional UDFA out of Boston College who was with the team this summer, and Brenden Jaimes is five-year veteran who has almost exclusively played center as a pro. He signed with the Patriots after final roster cuts. The Patriots do have nine offensive linemen on their active roster.

This is the second time in two days the Patriots have had a player signed off their practice squad. On Tuesday, the New York Jets signed linebacker and core special teamer Mark Robinson.