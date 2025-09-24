LISTEN LIVE

Patriots host two receivers for free agent workouts

The New England Patriots hosted four players for workouts on Tuesday, including wide receivers Brenden Rice and Rakim Jarrett.

Alex Barth
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: Rakim Jarrett #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With open spots on both the active roster and practice squad, the New England Patriots have a chance to add to the roster. On Tuesday, the team hosted four free agents for workouts - wide receivers Brenden Rice and Rakim Jarrett, tight end Drake Dabney, and offensive tackle Aiden Williams.

Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, was a seventh-round pick by the Chargers out of USC last year and played in three games last season, mainly on special teams. The 23-year-old was released by the Chargers during final roster cuts.

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds he's primarily an outside, jump ball receiver. In his final year in college Rice averaged 17.4 yards per catch on 37 catches in 11 games.

Jarrett, 24, went undrafted in 2023 out of Maryland but caught on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he had 13 catches for 184 yards in 20 games over the last two years. The Bucs also deployed him as a kick returner. He was released by Tampa during final roster cuts, and was briefly on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad to start this season.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Jarrett is more of a speedy route runner, although he has also primarily lined up on the outside in the NFL.

Dabney is a rookie who spent the summer with the Tennessee Titans after being signed as a UDFA. He spent last year at TCU after four years at Baylor. His best season was in 2023, when he caught 33 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns for the Bears.

Williams is also a rookie, who was initially with the Steelers as a UDFA. He played six seasons collegiately at Division-II Minnesota Duluth. He played left guard for the Steelers in the preseason.

New England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
