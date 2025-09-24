Patriots add veteran offensive lineman to practice squad

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 09: Guard Royce Newman #71 of the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at State Farm Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After having players signed off their practice squad on back-to-back days, the New England Patriots had two open spots to fill. They filled those on Wednesday.

To fill one spot, the Patriots signed veteran offensive lineman Royce Newman. Newman, 28, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. After spending a few years in Green Bay he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. He spent this summer with the Arizona Cardinals before getting let go as a part of final roster cuts.

In total Newman has appeared in 52 games making 24 starts, mostly at right guard. This signing comes after starting left guard Jared Wilson missed practice with a leg injury.

The Patriots also brought back tight end Gee Scott Jr., who was with the team throughout training camp. He was initially signed as a UDFA out of Ohio State in the spring.