Is a shakeup coming to the Patriots’ wide receiver room this week?

With DeMario Douglas having another rough game this past week against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the wide receiver room as a whole struggling to produce through three games, should the Patriots look to change up their usage at the position? And if so, what would that look like?

So far this year the Patriots have leaned heavily on their veteran receivers. Kayshon Boutte has been on the field the most playing 76.6% of the total offensive snaps, followed by Mack Hollins at 60% and then Stefon Diggs at 53.7%. Douglas ranks fourth, at 43.4%.

Diggs leads that group in receptions with 13, and no other player has more than double-digits. Boutte (147) and Diggs (112) are the only two with over 100 receiving yards total through three games, with Hollins next up with 38.

If change is going to come, it's likely going to be by getting the rookies more involved. Third-round pick Kyle Williams has played 12.7% of the Patriots' total snaps this year, catching two passes for 20 yards. UDFA and training camp standout Efton Chism, has been inactive all three weeks.

It's worth noting that both players missed the final few weeks of camp - a crucial time as teams get ready for the season - due to injuries. Both got banged up in the second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, not returning to the practice field until after the preseason finale and final roster cuts.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked if Chism being inactive was due to the lingering injury or something else.

"Just my decision each and every week," he said. "We can only get five [wide receivers] right now, we've only been taking five, so that can change each week. And he's working hard, working in practice. We'll evaluate that each week as to what his role would be and how he can help us. But that's kind of where that is."

Vrabel sounded more optimistic when asked if Williams' opportunities could increase.

"Yeah, hopefully," Vrabel answered. "I mean, the ones we've thrown to him, he's caught. Just keep building a role for him, get everybody some opportunities and let the quarterback throw to the guy that's open."

If the Patriots are going to get one of the rookies more involved this week or in the near future, Williams getting the first chance would make sense for a few reasons. First, if that role comes by taking snaps away from Douglas, the Patriots would lose a straight-line speed element their other receivers playing now don't really give them.

Williams, who ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this year would bring more of that speed element. He'd also add needed explosiveness with the ball in his hands - he ranked second in all of FBS last year averaging 8.4 yards after the catch per reception.

As a third-round pick, Williams may also get an edge. The Patriots need to get better at developing their draft picks at wide receiver, especially with neither of last year's selections still with the team.

The question with Williams would be exactly where he fits in. He's not as much of a true slot, and more of an X/Z receiver. A trickle-down effect of getting him on the field more at either position might mean moving Diggs inside to the slot - something Diggs did say he's open to on Wednesday.

"Throughout my career, I've lined up in the slot a lot," he told reporters. "I'm not uncomfortable anywhere. It's just wherever they need me. I have no issues whether it's inside or outside."

Last year, Diggs played 52.8% of his snaps in the slot - the second-most of his career and the most since 2016. He caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games before tearing his ACL.

With Chism, he could slide right into the slot role where he spent 82.3% of his snaps in college and 75% in the preseason. He's also more accustomed to a volume role. However, he didn't really work with the starting offense at all over the summer and his chemistry with Drake Maye is likely a work in progress at this point. Chism should and likely will have a role in the Patriots' offense at some point, but he may be further away than Williams right now.