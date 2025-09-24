Inside the numbers: Patriots struggle in critical metrics against Steelers

Despite committing what seemed to be insurmountable errors in Week 3, the Patriots nearly achieved their first home win of 2025 and of the Mike Vrabel era.

They stuck around until the final play, when quarterback Drake Maye connected with receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas near the line-to-gain marker on a fourth down late in a one-possession game against Pittsburgh. Douglas failed to reach the necessary yards needed for a first down, resulting in a game-sealing moment of the Patriots' 21-14 defeat to a Steelers squad that mustered only three scores despite making five takeaways.

To better understand where the Patriots rank in crucial, game-deciding metrics from Week 3, here is a synopsis of key moments that heavily determined the outcome of Sunday's loss.

Turnovers Galore

Ball security issues plagued the Patriots in their Week 3 defeat, giving the ball away five times to end a handful of promising drives down the field.

Perhaps the worst of the quintuple was when running back Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled right before the plane of the goal line when the Patriots trailed 14-7 at the outset of the third quarter, which started by intercepting Aaron Rodgers. Stevenson’s turnover demons — an aspect that he avoided in his first two games this season — surfaced on the first drive, as he lost possession on just his second carry.

The combination of Stevenson’s fumbles with another lost possession by fellow running back Antonio Gibson and quarterback Drake Maye’s interception and fumble yielded five Patriots turnovers. It was the most by the franchise since 2008, another home loss to the Steelers.

The Patriots now have the most fumbles in the NFL, a stat they ranked best in a week ago.

Red Zone Struggles

Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

Efficiency inside the red zone stayed relatively the same for the Patriots, even with their two turnovers inside the five-yard line. They're currently tied for 17th in the NFL in red zone touchdown rate at 54.5%, slightly worse than their 57.1% clip and 16th-place mark after Week 2.

Perhaps what stings the most for New England is not the small dip in production, but rather its missed opportunity to increase its stats. Its six offensive touchdowns through three games are tied for 20th in the NFL. Had it scored a touchdown on one of its turnover red zone trips, it would be tied for 12th with seven TDs. Eliminating both giveaways would have yielded it inside the top 10 with eight offensive scores.

And likely a 2-1 record.

Pummeled Protectors

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots offensive line has allowed the seventh-most quarterback pressures (49), most recently with Maye being sacked five times against the Steelers. The unit also ranks 20th in pressure rate (37.7 percent), according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Maye’s five sacks were the most during his young professional career. There have been three games in Maye’s career where he was sacked one or fewer times, only one of which was a game he started and finished.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Maye have worked around their lack of pocket time, achieving the ninth-fastest time to throw mark at 2.70 seconds, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It’s a clear indication that the duo is avoiding pressure by efficiently getting rid of the football to limit negative plays.

Top Tight End

Hunter Henry has played a major role in Maye’s development in his second year, recording stats that place him among the top 10 for a tight end. His efficiency continued against Pittsburgh, catching eight passes — two of which were touchdowns — for 90 yards. He was the only receiver to eclipse double-digit targets from Maye.