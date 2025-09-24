Future Patriots opponent makes quarterback change
The Patriots could experience a new era of Giants football when each side matches up for a Monday Night Football showdown in December.
When the Patriots face the Giants on Dec. 1 for a Monday Night Football game, they will likely witness the inaugural season of a new era of New York football.
Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will start for the New York Giants in Week 4 over veteran Russell Wilson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday. The decision to start Dart accelerates the timetable the Giants originally placed on him, as he will likely remain the starter for the remainder of 2025 — including at Gillette Stadium in Week 13, which is set for "Monday Night Football."
Wilson’s move to the bench occurred after he struggled against the Chiefs, completing 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards with two interceptions. The Giants also signed Jameis Winston over the offseason as another experienced option. They instead opted to hand the keys of their offense to their new young signal caller rather than another veteran, a move that seemed unthinkable when they drafted Dart.
“But again, [Dart is] in a really good spot where he can come in and he can sit behind a couple of veteran quarterbacks and learn and doesn't have to be thrown out there right away,” GM Joe Schoen said in April. “I think from a developmental standpoint and the ability to grow, I think it's a perfect situation for a young quarterback.”
Dart was taken 25th overall in 2025’s NFL Draft, as the Giants traded up with the Texans to acquire their future signal caller. The Ole Miss product was a starter for three seasons at Oxford, transferring there in 2021 from USC. He threw for at least 1,000 passing yards all four of his collegiate seasons, including at least 2,900 passing yards in each of his three seasons at Ole Miss.
He is a part of a New York draft class that is highlighted with Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who faced off against Dart in the 2023 Peach Bowl, and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo. Pro Football Focus gave the Giants an A- draft grade in April.
Next: Vrabel gives attention-grabbing update on Christian Gonzalez
More Patriots
For this week’s New England Patriots Mailbag, most of the questions are about potential lineup changes moving forward.Alex Barth