Vrabel gives attention-grabbing update on Christian Gonzalez

Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez is on track to make his season debut Sunday against the Panthers, contingent on whether he has no setbacks during a ramp-up period before the game, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Wednesday.

Gonzalez has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that he suffered at the outset of training camp. He was unable to play for any of the Patriots’ three preseason games or joint practices with other teams. The third-year cornerback effectively did not have a training camp, placing more emphasis on conditioning before he returned to game action.

“I think that’s the plan,” Vrabel said, asked whether they would ramp Gonzalez up with an eye toward playing Sunday. “Excited about his efforts and willingness to get back and work hard and practice last week. I made a decision at the end of the week that he needed a little bit more time. That’s what happens when you start to return to play. You practice, you work hard and then you see how you respond. Then you make a decision if that player is ready for a football game. We felt like he probably needed a little bit more time, hopefully he’ll be ready to go. Excited to see him and everyone practice today.”

The Patriots felt Gonzalez' absence throughout their first three games, as they have been forced to play their cornerbacks throughout most of – if not all of – each of their contests. Cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Carlton Davis each played every defensive snap in a 21-14 loss to the Steelers on Sept. 21. It was the second consecutive week Jones had achieved such a feat.

Adding Gonzalez back to the position group will certainly allow for more rotation.

After missing most of his rookie season in 2023 with a shoulder injury, Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2024. He finished his first full NFL season with 59 tackles, 50 of which were solo, and two interceptions in 16 games played. The only game he missed was the Patriots season finale against the Bills, a contest that featured mostly reserve players on each side.