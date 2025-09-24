Christian Gonzalez may have his contract in the back of his mind

Is it possible that Christian Gonzalez is taking his sweet time with his hamstring injury because of his contract?

The third-year cornerback isn't eligible for an extension until after the 2025 season, but he will certainly want to perform at his very best in order to maximize that next deal. And he couldn't pull that off if he takes the field at markedly less than 100%, and especially not if he suffers a worse injury because he rushed back too soon.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer in an appearance on "Early Edition" on NBC Sports Boston, Gonzalez did not have a setback. If that's the case, what's taking so long? Breer hinted at a possible financial motivation for why Gonzalez could end up missing more than two months with the hamstring.

"I think there's a natural piece to this that comes in the NFL when a player is on the edge of becoming very, very wealthy, where there are natural questions that come up. 'Are you being careful? Are we being careful?'" Breer said. "It's just sort of the price that the owners pay for the rules being the way they are, where it's like, you can't pay someone until after three years. Well, that becomes a line of demarcation for the elite players that, 'I need to get to that finish line so I can get paid.'

"And so, I'd think it would be silly not to look at that as at least something that would be in the back of everybody's mind."

Christian Gonzalez (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The most logical candidate to be asking Gonzalez those questions: his agents. They'd be the ones that stand to gain the most from Gonzalez making it to the aforementioned finish line after year 3 and getting that big contract extension. Gonzalez and his agency both could lose a lot of money if he returns to the field too soon, and suffers a season-ending injury with a long recovery. Suddenly, his rookie contract would effectively become a 1-year, prove-it deal to get that payday.

So, there could in fact be a contractual reason why Gonzalez is seemingly taking longer to recover fully from the hamstring issue. As Breer noted on NBC Sports Boston, he's even behind schedule from where he was at during Week 1, since the Patriots decided against placing him on injured reserve. If he ends up missing the first four weeks anyway, then he's been wasting a roster spot that could've gone to someone who can help the Pats on the field in the meantime.

That doesn't mean Gonzalez' injury is made up, or that he hasn't needed the time to get right. It's just logical and natural that he'd have his agents in his ear about the monetary implications of risking further injury. Money is at the front of their minds, not the back.

At the same time, the Patriots and potential future suitors may not exactly look upon this protracted recovery time fondly, when they get to the negotiation table.