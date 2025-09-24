20 former Patriots named initial nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

FOXBORO, MA – SEPTEMBER 22: Vince Wilfork #75 of the New England Patriots signals to the defense during the second half of their 23-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The cycle for determining the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class began on Wednesday. It kicked off with the Hall of Fame announcing 128 Modern-Era nominees that the committee will choose from as the voting goes on.

In the first round of voting, this list will be narrowed down to 50 players by mid-October. That will be further trimmed to 25 semifinalists, then 15 finalists over the course of the fall. The final class will include between three and five new inductees, who will be announced during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Among those on the ballot this year include first-time nominees Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, and 11 other players in their first year of eligibility. The full list can be found here.

There are also 20 players who spent some amount of time with the Patriots, from cups of coffee in training camp to franchise legends. Will any become the 12th former Patriots player to be enshrined in Canton? Here's a look at the list.

Quarterbacks

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

-Rich Gannon

Gannon had the shortest Patriots tenure of any player on this list. The Patriots drafted him out of Delaware in the fourth round of the 1987 NFL Draft, and planned to have him change positions to either running back, receiver, or defensive back. Gannon was so against the idea he demanded a trade, and was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings six days later.

Things worked out for Gannon as he went on to play 17 NFL seasons, including winning MVP in 2002. He also still has a place in Patriots history, as the starting quarterback for the then-Las Vegas Raiders in the 2001 Divisional Round playoff game, AKA the 'Snow Bowl.'

Running backs

Elsa/Getty Images

-Corey Dillon

-Steven Jackson

-Fred Taylor

-Larry Centers (FB)

Taylor, Jackson, and Dillon are some of the most productive rushers in NFL history ranking 17th, 19th, and 21st in all-time rushing yards. All three came to the Patriots later in their careers - to varying success. Dillon was a key part of a Super Bowl-winning team, Taylor was a change of pace back in 2009 and 2010, and Jackson was signed due to a lack of running back depth late in the season and struggled. Taylor was a finalist last year.

Then there's Centers, who is one of three fullbacks on the list. We detailed his case more a few years ago, which you can find here.

Wide receivers

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

-Torry Holt

-Chad Johnson

-Brandon Lloyd

-Reggie Wayne

-Wes Welker

The big name here is Welker, who hasn't gotten much traction over his first four years on the ballot. His case comes down to how the committee will view a slot receiver rather than the prototype 'X,' prioritizing volume over big plays. Welker was among the most productive receivers in football for most of his career. From 2007 to 2013 Welker caught 812 passes. The next closest player is nearly 100 catches behind him, with Andre Johnson having 719 in that same time span.

He's joined by wide receivers who had shorter stints in New England. Lloyd was the most successful of that group in New England. At age 31, he caught 74 passes for 911 yards and four touchdowns in 2012. However, that was one of just three seasons he had in his career with over 800 yards.

Then there's Johnson, Wayne, and Holt. All had tremendous success elsewhere, but couldn't make it work in New England. Johnson played a full year but didn't contribute much, while Wayne and Holt each spent a camp in New England and never played in the NFL again.

Holt in particular is a significant snub for what he did during his prime with the Rams. He had the most catches (868) and most receiving yards (12,594), and the 5th most TDs (68) in the NFL between 2000 and 2009. The only other receiver to finish top five in all of those categories is Marvin Harrison, who was inducted in 2016.

Offensive linemen

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

-Logan Mankins

-Brian Waters

Mankins has among the stronger cases of the players on this list. He's a six-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL's All-Decade 2010s team. His durability should also be a significant boost - in nine of his 11 seasons Mankins played either 15 of 16 games. That included him famously playing through a torn ACL during the 2011 season.

Waters spent most of his career as a fixture on the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line. He did spend one season in New England in 2011, which was his sixth and final All-Pro year.

Defensive linemen

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

-Ted Washington

-Vince Wilfork

Wilfork's case is one of the most interesting on this list. By nature of his position his raw statistics are now overwhelming. But anybody who watched him play knows just how much he impacted games. He anchored some of the best defense in Patriots history as the nose tackle.

Richard Seymour had a similar case, and had to wait a few years before getting in. Wilfork is now in his fourth year of eligibility.

Along with Wilfork is Washington, another nose tackle. At 6-foot-5, 375 pounds he played 17 NFL seasons, winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots as their nose tackle in his lone season with the team in 2003 (Wilfork was drafted in the first round the next year).

Linebackers

Mark Konezny/NFLPhotoLibrary

-Tedy Bruschi

-James Harrison

Bruschi is an all-time Patriot great, and played a key role in helping establish the 'Patriot Way' culture initially under Bill Belichick. While he was a productive player, his contributions go well beyond stats and league honors.

That being said he played in an elite era for linebackers, and faces stiff competition at the position this year with players like NaVorro Bowman, London Fletcher, A.J. Hawk, Luke Kuechly, Clay Matthews, Takeo Spikes, and Terrell Suggs also on the ballot.

Also on the ballot is Harrison, who spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before coming to the Patriots for the second half of his final season. He recorded 84.5 sacks in his career.

Defensive backs

-Rodney Harrison

-Asante Samuel

-Adrian Wilson

Now we get to one of the biggest Hall of Fame snubs in all of sports, Harrison. His resume shouldn't be up for debate, as a four-time All-Pro who was arguably the best strong safety in the NFL for multiple years.

Perhaps the stat that best encapsulates Harrison's impact is the fact that he was the first player in league history to record both 30 sacks and 30 interceptions for a career. Only Ray Lewis - a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee - has since joined him. Only one active player has hit 20/20, with Vikings safety Harrison Smith still needing 9.5 sacks at age 37.

Despite that Harrison still hasn't gotten the call. Will this be the year that changes.

Samuel was another longer-tenured Patriot, who let the NFL in interceptions twice including one in New England in 2006. He finished his career with 51 interceptions overall.

Wilson had a long, successful career with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Patriots in 2013 as a free agent. However, he tore his Achilles in camp and never played in another NFL game.

Kicker

(Credit: USA TODAY Sports)

-Adam Vinatieri