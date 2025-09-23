Red Sox playoff push makes for end-of-season excitement

The Red Sox playoff push and Wild Card races across MLB are giving fans a reason to pay attention in late September.

I don't know whose take I'm stealing here, but adding a third Wild Card team in both the AL and the NL was the right move. Sure, I'm a Red Sox fan, so I'm pulling for the Sox to secure a postseason spot. But I'm a baseball fan, and these races are must-watch.

The Tigers are collapsing while their AL Central rival Guardians are making an historic September surge. The NL Wild Card, once thought to be a foregone conclusion, could see the Mets on the outside looking in come week's end. Good. To hell with the Mets.

Red Sox Playoff Push

Boston has their work cut out for them, with three against AL East-leading Toronto, followed by a season-ending series against Detroit. In other words, no easy wins. Will a rotation reset and the return of Wilyer Abreu be enough to secure the second Wild Card slot?