Red Sox re-sign Rule 5 pick who started in Yankees organization

The Red Sox may be holding out hope that they have another Garrett Whitlock on their hands.

What does that mean? Well, it's worth a reminder that Whitlock was originally in the New York Yankees organization, as an 18th-round draft pick in 2017. But the Red Sox eventually took him out of the Yanks' home and into theirs when they selected him as part of the Rule 5 draft in 2020. Whitlock, 29, has been a fixture on the Boston staff since the 2021 campaign. He's had his share of ups and downs, but most recently a 2.24 ERA over the past two seasons as one of their standout relievers.

Enter Hobie Harris. The 32-year-old has spent the 2025 season with Triple-A Worcester, and has now agreed to a 1-year minor-league deal for 2026, according to Ari Alexander. Harris has posted a 4.14 ERA in 31 appearances for the WooSox so far in 2025, striking out 43 over 39 innings.

Harris technically came over to the Red Sox as a Rule 5 pick from the Mets, who had signed him in the 2024 off-season after the Yankees let him walk. And at this stage of his career, he's a long shot to become the next Whitlock or anything close to that, if he even makes the major leagues.

But the Red Sox have obviously seen enough from Harris that they want to work with him for another season. It'll be interesting to see if he could go on a career trajectory closer to that of Liam Hendriks, who has played his best baseball after turning 30 years old.