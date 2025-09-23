Patriots swap defensive backs on practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 16: Tyron Herring #46 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball as Alex Johnson #39 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts the tackle during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots began the week by making a change to their practice squad. On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced the signing of defensive back Tyron Herring and the release of defensive back Corey Ballentine.

Herring, 24, is a rookie out of Delaware. He spent the summer with the Green Bay Packers, but was released as a part of final roster cuts. He primarily played boundary cornerback in the preseason, while also getting some time on special teams.

Ballentine was initially signed by the Patriots following final roster cuts. He'd also been with the Packers this summer. The Patriots elevated him for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he played 20 special teams snaps in that game.