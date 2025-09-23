Patriots swap defensive backs on practice squad
The New England Patriots signed defensive back Tyron Herring and released defensive back Corey Ballentine off the practice squad.
The New England Patriots began the week by making a change to their practice squad. On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced the signing of defensive back Tyron Herring and the release of defensive back Corey Ballentine.
Herring, 24, is a rookie out of Delaware. He spent the summer with the Green Bay Packers, but was released as a part of final roster cuts. He primarily played boundary cornerback in the preseason, while also getting some time on special teams.
Ballentine was initially signed by the Patriots following final roster cuts. He'd also been with the Packers this summer. The Patriots elevated him for the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he played 20 special teams snaps in that game.
Following these moves the Patriots still have an open spot on the practice squad. That spot opened up earlier on Tuesday, when linebacker Mark Robinson was signed by the New York Jets. The Patriots also have an open spot on the active roster.