Patriots snap count analysis: Running back shuffle and secondary stress test against Steelers

Here are three takeaways from the Patriots’ snap counts from their 21-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 3.

— Running Backs: The Patriots dramatically changed their running back rotations in their third game of the season after Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled on his second carry. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson’s production increased, leading all rushers with 34 snaps and rushing the ball 11 times for 28 yards. Antonio Gibson, who only had 19 snaps, was in line with Henderson’s production with seven carries for 28 yards.

Stevenson, who led all rushers with 39 snaps at Miami in Week 2, recorded only four carries for 18 yards with two lost fumbles Sunday.

— Defensive Backs: With star cornerback Christian Gonzalez missing his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury he suffered at the outset of training camp, Marcus Jones and Carlton Davis have been forced to play a large percentage of the Patriots’ snaps. For the second consecutive week, Jones played every defensive snap, while Davis joined him for all 54 plays on Sunday against the Steelers. Alex Austin, who did not sit against the Raiders, continued to see a decrease in snaps with only 14 reps against the Steelers, a major decrease from his 47 snaps against Miami.

Safety depth continues to test the Patriots, as Jaylinn Hawkins played all 54 defensive snaps and Craig Woodson appeared in 52 plays. It’s the second consecutive week Woodson and Hawkins have played at least 95% of the team’s defensive snaps.

— Pass catchers: Kayshon Boutte played in 56 of the Patriots’ 74 offensive snaps, but the LSU alum caught only two of his three targets for 28 yards — one was a 20-yard reception — from quarterback Drake Maye. Tight end Hunter Henry was the only pass catcher to eclipse double-digit targets, catching eight of his 11 targets for 90 yards with two receiving touchdowns.