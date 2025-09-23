LISTEN LIVE

Patriots lose special teams player to Jets

The New York Jets have signed linebacker and core special teamer Mark Robinson off the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

Alex Barth

A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench before a game,

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are losing one of their practice squad players to a divisional opponent. On Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that linebacker Mark Robinson has been signed off the Patriots' practice squad by the New York Jets.

Despite starting the season on the practice squad after being signed following final roster cuts, Robinson did play a regular role for the Patriots to start the season. He was elevated for each of the first three games, and played 50% of the team's snaps on special teams recording three tackles.

With practice squad players limited to three elevations per season, Robinson, 26, was out of elevations. For him to continue in that role the Patriots were either going to need to add Robinson to the active roster this week, or find somebody else to fill those special teams snaps.

Prior to joining the Patriots Robinson spent his first three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the seventh round out of Ole Miss in 2022.

This move leaves the Patriots with an open practice squad spot. They also have an open spot on the active roster, which has been the case since they waived cornerback D.J. James after Week 1. The team returns to practice on Tuesday.

