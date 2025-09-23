Mike Vrabel doubles down on Rhamondre Stevenson’s fumble issues

Drake Maye #10 hands off the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

A somber Rhamondre Stevenson sat at his locker Sunday while fielding questions about his two costly lost fumbles in the Patriots’ seven-point loss to the Steelers. After a season marred by ball security issues, the fifth-year running back appeared to conquer those demons in 2024 when he protected the football in this season’s first two contests.

Except his nightmares resurfaced on Sunday.

A fumble to open the game and another near the goal line left Stevenson spooked postgame, claiming the Patriots didn’t need him if he couldn’t overcome his seemingly futile error. A comment that his head coach vehemently opposed.

One day removed from explaining Stevenson’s necessity and having consumed the game’s film, Mike Vrabel doubled down on the Patriots needing Stevenson’s production for success in 2025.

“We're going to need him,” Vrabel said. “We're going to need everybody. He's got talent, skill set. He's a good protector. We trust him in protection. We'll get through this. I think a lot of it is just the consistency and continuing to build confidence, but you have to go out there and do it. How I manage that from an accountability standpoint, I would say as of now, I don't know what that will look like later on in the week, as far as how we distribute the reps.”

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.

Turnovers plagued the Patriots in their 21-14 defeat to the Steelers Sunday, limiting their scoring opportunities in a tightly contested game. One of Stevenson’s two fumbles occurred near the goal line, keeping New England trailing 14-7 instead of tying the game early in the third quarter after its defense picked off Aaron Rodgers.

Stevenson’s two turnovers were a microcosm of a grander issue for the Patriots, who committed five turnovers in a game for the first time since 2008. Quarterback Drake Maye was strip-sacked and had a pass deflected inside the red zone that found its way into a defender’s possession. Running back Antonio Gibson also fumbled in Pittsburgh territory.

How can Vrabel fix it?

“Well, we've got to continue to practice the crap out of it,” Vrabel said. “We also have to do a better job of protecting said person with the ball. Whether that's the quarterback, whether that's the running back or the receiver. We're all responsible for the security of the football. It starts with the person who has it, and then it falls upon the people that are blocking.

“Yes, the person is responsible for taking care of the football, but again, the other people also have a critical job in ball security.”

A key principle of Vrabel’s head-coach philosophy is taking advantage of opportunities created by poor execution. He wants to beat bad football. To accomplish that, his team must limit those low moments to consistently win intense games.

That starts with Stevenson vanquishing his torments, a process Vrabel has started with unwavering support.