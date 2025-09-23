Ex-Pats Report: How did notable former Patriots perform in Week 3?

Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) is sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) for a safety during the second half at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Across the NFL, the Patriots had multiple former players compete for their new teams. Three of those past players suited up at Foxborough for a revenge game against New England. Below is a breakdown about how some ex-Patriots players performed in Week 3.

QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones shined Sunday while making his second consecutive start for an injured Brock Purdy. Jones, who the Patriots moved off of in 2024 to draft Drake Maye fourth overall, completed 27 of his 41 passes for 284 yards, throwing an interception and a passing touchdown. The Alabama product helped lead the 49ers to a tightly-contested 16-15 win over the Cardinals to start the season 3-0. They are the only 3-0 team in the NFC West, defeating the Seahawks earlier in the season with their next divisional game scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Rams.

Purdy, who has missed two games with turf toe, is continuing to practice and could return to game action on Sunday against the Jaguars. Jones is day-to-day with a knee injury, which he played through during his victory over the Cardinals.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne helped Jones lead the 49ers past Arizona, catching four of his six targets for 38 yards. Bourne, who was cut by the Patriots in August, reeled in two first-down receptions in his second game back with the 49ers. Through two contests back with the team that picked him up as an undrafted free agent, has seven receptions for 70 yards. He has only played with Jones, as Purdy recovers from his turf toe injury.

WR Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton was the star of "Sunday Night Football" for the Chiefs.

The former Patriots second-round draft pick, caught five of his nine targets for a team-high 71 yards with a touchdown reception. He secured a 33-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, setting up a one-yard rushing touchdown for Kansas City. Earlier in that drive, he hauled in a 21-yard reception that greatly helped his team extend its lead to two possessions, eventually winning 22-9 over the Giants.

Thornton was waived by the Patriots on Nov. 16, 2024, signing with the Chiefs practice squad three days later. He's proved instrumental at the outset of his first full season in Kansas City.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster, who returned to the Chiefs after he was cut by the Patriots after one season, supported Thornton’s production with four catches for 55 yards. He hauled in a 27-yard reception during a drive that ended with a field goal early in the second quarter.

S Jabrill Peppers

Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Jabrill Peppers received a revenge opportunity Sunday, as he returned to Foxborough for the first time since the Patriots surprisingly cut him in August. He didn’t waste the opportunity, forcing a fumble when he slammed into Antonio Gibson to give the Steelers one of their five turnovers of the afternoon. Peppers finished the game with six tackles, two of which were solo, in addition to his recovered fumble.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin gives out “petty game balls” to his players who defeat their former team, according to ESPN. Peppers was one of three former Patriots to receive such a gift, including former defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.

TE Jonnu Smith

Three seasons removed from his time in New England, Jonnu Smith made his second trip back to Gillette Stadium. He was productive in spurts, as he caught all three of his targets for 23 yards, most of which occurred on a 21-yard reception. As a member of the Dolphins last season, Smith caught five passes for 62 yards in his return game.

K Parker Romo

New England Patriots place kicker Parker Romo (37) is shown at MetLife Stadium before the start of the game, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford.

After being released by the Patriots in August, Parker Romo was picked up by the Atlanta Falcons – his hometown team – amid struggles from Younghoe Koo. After a perfect 5-for-5 performance a week ago and after the Falcons released Koo, it appeared Romo may have found a new home for the 2025 season. However, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris said Monday the team will bringing in another player to heat up its kicking competition. The development occurred after Romo missed both of his field goal attempts at the Panthers, who won 30-0 over the Falcons.

QB Joe Milton

Joe Milton received snaps late in the Cowboys’ embarrassing 31-14 loss at Chicago, a game in which quarterback Dak Prescott struggled mightily. After Prescott threw a pick inside the red zone late in the fourth quarter, Dallas opted to give Milton his first reps this season on the following drive.