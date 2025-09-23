David Pastrnak addresses nagging knee issue after return to Bruins practice

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at TD Garden on April 15, 2025.

The talk around David Pastrnak proved true Monday, as the superstar winger made his return to Bruins training camp after just a few days away from the team.

Pastrnak has been dealing with knee tendinitis, as head coach Marco Sturm refreshingly revealed after the first practice of camp last Thursday. And it wasn't just a summer thing. Pastrnak explained to reporters after Monday's practice that it's a nagging thing that he played through for the entire 2024-25 season.

"I played with it the whole year last year, so I wouldn't be too worried about it," Pastrnak said. "I spent a lot of time in the summer to make it better, and it did get much better than it was last year. Obviously, it wasn't perfect, it's not perfect yet, but it was perfect timing to get it better than it already did so. Like I said, nothing too concerning. It's just something that's nagging me for a very long time."

The tendinitis certainly didn't affect Pastrnak's production, unless you count his slow start to the season. He finished with 43 goals (fifth in the NHL) and 106 points (tied for third). Despite it not being his highest offensive output, it was arguably Pastrnak's most impressive season to date, considering the struggles of the roster around him.

Virtually nothing has changed on the roster front. Pastrnak skated on a line with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm at Monday's practice, a continuation of the group that enjoyed late-season success amid the Bruins floundering.

One can reasonably expect that the line will continue to produce similarly, even under Sturm, whom players have said is emphasizing speed into the offensive zone and on the forecheck. It's just a commentary on the state of the roster that Geekie-Lindholm-Pastrnak stands as clearly the Bruins' No. 1 line.