LISTEN LIVE

David Pastrnak addresses nagging knee issue after return to Bruins practice

Pastrnak explained what’s been going on with his knee in his first media appearance of training camp.

Matt Dolloff
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at TD Garden on April 15, 2025.

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins skates against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at TD Garden on April 15, 2025.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The talk around David Pastrnak proved true Monday, as the superstar winger made his return to Bruins training camp after just a few days away from the team.

Pastrnak has been dealing with knee tendinitis, as head coach Marco Sturm refreshingly revealed after the first practice of camp last Thursday. And it wasn't just a summer thing. Pastrnak explained to reporters after Monday's practice that it's a nagging thing that he played through for the entire 2024-25 season.

"I played with it the whole year last year, so I wouldn't be too worried about it," Pastrnak said. "I spent a lot of time in the summer to make it better, and it did get much better than it was last year. Obviously, it wasn't perfect, it's not perfect yet, but it was perfect timing to get it better than it already did so. Like I said, nothing too concerning. It's just something that's nagging me for a very long time."

The tendinitis certainly didn't affect Pastrnak's production, unless you count his slow start to the season. He finished with 43 goals (fifth in the NHL) and 106 points (tied for third). Despite it not being his highest offensive output, it was arguably Pastrnak's most impressive season to date, considering the struggles of the roster around him.

Virtually nothing has changed on the roster front. Pastrnak skated on a line with Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm at Monday's practice, a continuation of the group that enjoyed late-season success amid the Bruins floundering.

One can reasonably expect that the line will continue to produce similarly, even under Sturm, whom players have said is emphasizing speed into the offensive zone and on the forecheck. It's just a commentary on the state of the roster that Geekie-Lindholm-Pastrnak stands as clearly the Bruins' No. 1 line.

But it's fortunate to have Pastrnak back, and to know that this tendinitis is something he's been managing for a while. Just have to hope the knee doesn't degenerate faster than you'd expect for a player still in his prime.

NEXT: Bruins Training Camp Day 1 Takeaways

boston bruinsdavid pastrnak
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
A detail of the Bruins logo on the sweater of Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins.
NHL5 Takeaways from Day 1 of Bruins training campMatt Dolloff
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on December 4, 2024.
NHLMarco Sturm gets shockingly honest about David Pastrnak injuryMatt Dolloff
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on December 21, 2024.
NHLSports Hub Underground: What Bruins camp could look like without PastrnakMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect