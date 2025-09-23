Bruins complete big comeback for first preseason win

Sep 23, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Matej Blumel (13) celebrates with center Casey Mittelstadt (11) after scoring goal against the New York during the first period of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One of the reasons why the Bruins went out and signed Mikey Eyssimont on July 1 was for the energy he could bring to the sheet, and how it would sometimes take a single shift to get things turning in his team's direction.

But on Tuesday night, Eyssimont stacked those shifts one after another for Bruins head coach Marco Sturm, and helped lead the way for the Bruins in a 5-4 overtime comeback victory over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Down 4-1, Eyssimont jumped on Adam Fox and forced a turnover en route to a solo shorthanded goal to cut the Boston deficit down to two, finished a net-front chance for the Black and Gold's third goal of the evening, and even came through with an assist on Marat Khusnutdinov's game-tying goal with 1:05 remaining in the game. Oh, and Eyssimont even drew the late-game penalty that gave the Bruins a 4-on-3 power play to begin overtime.

But while the third period was the Eyssimont Show, overtime gave way to the Nikita Zadorov Experience for the Bruins.

Moments after nearly giving the game away with a defensive-zone miscue, the 6-foot-6 Zadorov somehow snuck by the entire Ranger threesome, and received a great feed from Khusnutdinov. And from there, Zadorov delivered with a snipe and walk-off celebration where he tried to make his way off the ice and right back to the Boston dressing room.

Prior to their successful comeback push, the Bruins got their first goal of the night at the 8:30 mark of the first period, with Matej Blumel finishing a feed from Casey Mittelstadt. Blumel, who has a great chance of making the Bruins out of camp after leading the AHL in goals last year as a member of the Texas Stars, probably should've had more than one goal to his name by the night's end given the looks he had in the first period and during Boston's overtime power play.

In goal, the Bruins gave the entire game to Joonas Korpisalo, and the veteran Korpisalo finished with 33 saves on 37 shots thrown his way.