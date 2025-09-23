LISTEN LIVE

Boston Celtics make roster changes ahead of training camp

The Boston Celtics aren’t done tinkering with their roster ahead of training camp. Find out what changes Boston made to its lineup.

Colin Kennedy
November 13, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Bridges (15) shoots the basketball against Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott (7) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics aren’t done tinkering with their roster ahead of the start of training camp next week. 

Boston signed Jalen Bridges, a former two-way player with the Phoenix Suns, to a training camp contract on Sept. 19. The undrafted forward will compete for a two-way contract with already signed rookies Max Shulga, Amari Williams and RJ Luis. One of them would have to sign an NBA contract in order to make space for Bridges. 

The Baylor product suited up in eight games with the Suns in 2024-25, averaging just under four minutes per game. 

Bridges does have some familiarity with the organization, as he played for Boston’s summer league team in July. In Las Vegas, Bridges averaged eight points in limited playing time. 

The Celtics also waived undrafted rookie Hayden Gray in a corresponding move. The guard won’t be completely gone from the organization, though, as he signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the team.

That means Gray will be eligible to play for the Maine Celtics in the 2025-26 season, and compete for a two-way contract at a later time. In Gray’s senior year with UC San Diego, he averaged just over 11 points and shot over 40% from behind the arc. 

If Gray remains on Maine's roster for at least 60 days, he will be eligible for a bonus up to $85,300.

Colin KennedyWriter
