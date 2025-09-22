LISTEN LIVE

The Patriots Week 3 loss that should have been a win

Instant reaction to and analysis of the Patriots Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Gillette Stadium. Get into it. If you’re a regular listener to the…

Adam 12

Instant reaction to and analysis of the Patriots Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Gillette Stadium. Get into it.

If you're a regular listener to the Toucher & Hardy show, you know host Fred Toucher grew up a Jets fan. He still reps his Jets fandom, despite the endless heartbreak. So it's safe to say Fred doesn't have a whole lot of love for former Jets and current Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers.

For two years now, Fred has been waving the "Rodgers can't move anymore" flag. He was right to do this, as the 41-year-old looked stiff and rigid helming Pittsburg at Foxboro on Sunday. Didn't matter; the Pats lost by a touchdown. But it could've been much, much worse.

Patriots Week 3 Loss: Instant Reaction

As you saw in the clip above, all three hosts agreed that the Patriots outplayed the Steelers on Sunday...despite turning the ball over five times. And you can't commit five turnovers and expect to win in the NFL. Still, to only lose a game like that by a touchdown is borderline miraculous.

After you watch the T&R recap, check out Alex Barth's 8 Takeaways from the Pittsburgh game. Then, tackle Matt Dolloff's Ups & Downs. And don't forget to tune in Tuesdays during the season for Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald. Wonder if he'd cut Stevenson?

aaron rodgersNew England PatriotsRhamondre Stevenson
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) hands off the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium.
NFLMike Vrabel, Drake Maye stand by Rhamondre Stevenson after two-fumble gameAlex Barth
Patrick Queen #6 of the Pittsburgh Steelers forces a fumble from Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025.
NFLPatriots play too much bad football to overcome in Steelers lossMatt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 21: Brandin Echols #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches an interception against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)
NFL8 takeaways from the Patriots’ turnover-filled loss to the SteelersAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect