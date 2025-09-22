The Patriots Week 3 loss that should have been a win

Instant reaction to and analysis of the Patriots Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in Gillette Stadium. Get into it.

If you're a regular listener to the Toucher & Hardy show, you know host Fred Toucher grew up a Jets fan. He still reps his Jets fandom, despite the endless heartbreak. So it's safe to say Fred doesn't have a whole lot of love for former Jets and current Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers.

For two years now, Fred has been waving the "Rodgers can't move anymore" flag. He was right to do this, as the 41-year-old looked stiff and rigid helming Pittsburg at Foxboro on Sunday. Didn't matter; the Pats lost by a touchdown. But it could've been much, much worse.

Patriots Week 3 Loss: Instant Reaction

As you saw in the clip above, all three hosts agreed that the Patriots outplayed the Steelers on Sunday...despite turning the ball over five times. And you can't commit five turnovers and expect to win in the NFL. Still, to only lose a game like that by a touchdown is borderline miraculous.