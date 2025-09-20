Patriots update Christian Gonzalez’s status for Sunday

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) jogs to the sideline during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite returning to practice this week, New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez will not make his 2025 season debut this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Gonzalez was initially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. The 23-year-old practiced for the first time this week since suffering a hamstring injury on July 28, in one of the Patriots' first training camp practices.

With Gonzalez out, cornerback Alex Austin has played a bigger role for the Patriots' defense on the boundary opposite Carlton Davis. Marcus Jones, typically the starting slot cornerback, has also played more on the boundary. His speed could be key against Steelers receiver Calvin Austin, if Davis covers D.K. Metcalf.

As for Gonzalez, the wait continues for his 2025 debut. The Patriots' 2023 first-round pick was a second-team All-Pro last year in his first full NFL season.