Allan Oyirwoth: How the young Ugandan midfielder found home in New England

Last Saturday night, the New England Revolution battled Toronto FC to a 1-1 draw at Gillette Stadium. Midfielder and 18-year-old Uganda international Allan Oyirwoth, signed during the offseason to his first professional contract, earned his first MLS start in front of the home crowd to become New England’s latest teenage debutant.

Brought stateside from the schoolboy circuit in Uganda, Oyirwoth turned down offers from several European clubs to pursue his development in MLS with New England. So far, the decision has paid dividends for Oyirwoth’s young career. Speaking with D.J. Bean on today's episode of ‘The Soccer Show’, Oyirwoth laid out his footballing foray to Foxborough and discussed how he found a new home halfway around the world.

“The players, the coaches, and the staff are all amazing. They really made me feel like I’m at home, so there were not many problems for me,” said Oyirwoth. “It was easy for me to adapt because everybody was supportive. Whenever I have some difficulties, they could help me, talk to me, and make sure I’m really fine and settling in well. They’ve made everything easy for me to adapt to the new environment.”

Oyirwoth’s career had humble beginnings, with much of his youth spent playing with teams from his primary and secondary schools in the Ugandan city of Pakwach. After impressing in his secondary school squad, Oyirwoth was selected to play in the Masaza Cup Tournament in front of national team scouts. The young midfielder stood out, earning his first call-up to the Uganda National Team at just 16 years old.

“They saw me as someone who could have a very bright future and could help the country very well,” said Oyirwoth. “I remember when I made my debut in 2023, I happened to give an assist in my first appearance for the National Team, which was really something unbelievable to me. I think that’s where they got to see me from, and that is how everything started happening.”

In addition to senior caps, Oyirwoth also shined at the youth international level with the Uganda Under-20 side. Oyirwoth joined the squad for a tournament in Ghana, helping The Cranes finish second, falling to host nation Ghana in the tournament Final.

As a budding star in search of bigger opportunities, Oyirwoth left his home country shortly after for England, where he attended the Brookhouse College and played for the school’s Academy program. A renowned program, Brookhouse helped Oyirwoth earn opportunities to train and trial with numerous clubs, like Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, and St. Johnstone in Scotland. Oyirwoth also had a successful trial stint with Spanish side Cadiz and was set to sign there until he got a call from the Revolution.

“From nowhere, [my agent] told me this offer to come to New England Revolution,” said Oyirwoth. “I came in, and the club thinks something bigger for me and really wants to make me a very good player. Someone in the future who can be a very good player for the team. So, we decided to come here and dropped all the other offers and decided to take this one.”

The path to MLS has been anything but traditional for Oyirwoth. But time and again, he has proven himself capable. From his development with Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro, where he collected 12 appearances, to earning two starts in the spring for the first team during U.S. Open Cup action, Oyirwoth has gone from a relative unknown to one of MLS’ brightest young prospects.